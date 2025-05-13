Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 Sensational Stars Who Slayed Their Pregnancy In Couture Fashion Over the Years - Kiara Advani To Rihanna

2 / 8

Kiara Advani made historic debut that captured hearts across the globe. As the first Indian actress to attend the Met Gala while pregnant, Kiara stole the spotlight in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta black and gold couture gown. The golden breastplate symbolizing a mother’s heart, connected to a baby heart by a delicate chain, became an instant symbol of strength and motherhood. Her look went viral across the internet, with fans and fashion watchers celebrating her powerful presence and glowing debut.