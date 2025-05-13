Advertisement
Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 Sensational Stars Who Slayed Their Pregnancy In Couture Fashion Over the Years - Kiara Advani To Rihanna
Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 Sensational Stars Who Slayed Their Pregnancy In Couture Fashion Over the Years - Kiara Advani To Rihanna

Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 sensational stars who made most memorable appearances of pregnant celebrities at the Met Gala.

May 13, 2025
Throwback To Met Gala Moments

Throwback To Met Gala Moments

Today, let's take a look at 7 sensational global stars who slayed their pregnancy in couture fashion over the years at Met Gala red carpet. From Kiara Advani To Rihanna, these gorgeous faces flaunted their baby bump in style and how!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made historic debut that captured hearts across the globe. As the first Indian actress to attend the Met Gala while pregnant, Kiara stole the spotlight in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta black and gold couture gown. The golden breastplate symbolizing a mother’s heart, connected to a baby heart by a delicate chain, became an instant symbol of strength and motherhood. Her look went viral across the internet, with fans and fashion watchers celebrating her powerful presence and glowing debut. 

Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna made a grand entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, announcing her third pregnancy in a Marc Jacobs skirt-suit with a cropped tuxedo jacket, below-the-bump pinstriped skirt, polka-dot tie, and outsized jaunty chapeau. In 2023, she showcased her baby bump in a stunning white Valentino gown adorned with large floral designs, later modifying the ensemble to reveal a more fitted bodice that beautifully highlighted her growing belly. Rihanna's appearances were among the most talked-about moments in both 2023 and 2025.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams revealed her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala, stunning everyone with her elegant black gown that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. Her radiant appearance was a highlight of the evening, showcasing her grace and strength as she prepared to welcome her second child.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson made a regal entrance at the 2011 Met Gala, celebrating the legacy of designer Alexander McQueen. She wore a flowing strapless gold silk gown by Stella McCartney, paired with a sparkling crown. Kate's ethereal look was a perfect blend of elegance and maternity fashion.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Like Rihanna, supermodel Karlie Kloss also made her appearance this year, pregnant with her third child, wearing a dramatic black Luar dress outfitted with a rounded, structured collar and a black accordion-pleated skirt. In 2023, she made a memorable appearance proudly displaying her baby bump in a black floor-length gown by Loewe, featuring long sleeves and a yellow print mimicking her pearl necklace and belt, perfectly highlighting her pregnancy glow.

 

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attended the 2016 Met Gala while expecting her second child, wearing a stunning midnight blue Michael Kors gown that beautifully highlighted her growing bump. Emily's look was both sophisticated and glamorous, making her one of the standout stars of the night.

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B made her Met Gala debut in 2018, showcasing her baby bump in a lavish Moschino gown designed by Jeremy Scott. The white beaded dress, complete with a matching headpiece, highlighted her pregnancy glow. Cardi's grand entrance was a memorable moment that celebrated her journey into motherhood.

