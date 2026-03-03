Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Pep-up your playlist with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan's colourful dance numbers
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Check out the playlist featuring Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan's famous dance numbers.
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: The festival of Holi is here and so is the excitement among all to pep-up the playlist and get our hands on the vibrant colours. Today, take a look at this Holi songs list:
Nirahua - Holi Mein GST Jor Ke
Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has many superhit Holi songs like Holi Mein GST Jor Ke with Aamrapali Dubey. Other tracks include Nirahua Satal Rahe, Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, Nirahua Ka Holi and Holi Mein Aara Jila to name a few.
Arvind Akela Kallu - Rangab Sali
Arvind Akela Kallu also has many hit Bhojpuri tracks. To name a few including 'Holi Itihaas Ho Jaai', 'Choliya Ke Hook', and 'Holi Mein System' among others.
Pawan Singh - Rang Dal wala Bhauji
Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has many festive songs to his credit. Tracks like Rang Dalwala Vidhayak Ji, Holi Me Mood Banake and Lollipop Lagelu.
Khesari Lal Yadav - Holi Mein Ude Re Gulal
Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav has sing several hit Holi songs including Choli Milta Kota Se, Phagua Mein Ghare Chali Aiha, Bhejale Rang Harihar Balamua.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff - Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff from War remains a much-played track.
Amitabh Bachchan - Rang Barse
Amitabh Bachchan's iconic track 'Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali' from Silsila.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini - Holi Ke Din
From the classic Sholay - this iconic track Holi Ke Din starring late Dharmendra and Hema Malini is unmissable.
Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra - Do Me A Favour
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's 'Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi' from Waqt The Race Against Time is also a peppy track.
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone - Balam Pichkari
Who can forget Balam Pichkari song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?
SRK-Juhi Chawla - Ang Se Ang Lagana
Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol's 'Ang Se Ang Lagana' from Darr is a fun Holi song.
