Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Pep-up your playlist with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan's colourful dance numbers

Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Check out the playlist featuring Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan's famous dance numbers.

 

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: The festival of Holi is here and so is the excitement among all to pep-up the playlist and get our hands on the vibrant colours. Today, take a look at this Holi songs list:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)

Nirahua - Holi Mein GST Jor Ke

2/11
Nirahua - Holi Mein GST Jor Ke

Nirahua - Holi Mein GST Jor Ke

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has many superhit Holi songs like Holi Mein GST Jor Ke with Aamrapali Dubey. Other tracks include Nirahua Satal Rahe, Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, Nirahua Ka Holi and Holi Mein Aara Jila to name a few.

Arvind Akela Kallu - Rangab Sali

3/11
Arvind Akela Kallu - Rangab Sali

Arvind Akela Kallu - Rangab Sali

Arvind Akela Kallu also has many hit Bhojpuri tracks. To name a few including 'Holi Itihaas Ho Jaai', 'Choliya Ke Hook', and 'Holi Mein System' among others.

Pawan Singh - Rang Dal wala Bhauji

4/11
Pawan Singh - Rang Dal wala Bhauji

Pawan Singh - Rang Dal wala Bhauji

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has many festive songs to his credit. Tracks like Rang Dalwala Vidhayak Ji, Holi Me Mood Banake and Lollipop Lagelu.

Khesari Lal Yadav - Holi Mein Ude Re Gulal

5/11
Khesari Lal Yadav - Holi Mein Ude Re Gulal

Khesari Lal Yadav - Holi Mein Ude Re Gulal

Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav has sing several hit Holi songs including Choli Milta Kota Se, Phagua Mein Ghare Chali Aiha, Bhejale Rang Harihar Balamua.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff - Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

6/11
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff - Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff - Jai Jai Shiv Shankar 

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff from War remains a much-played track.

Amitabh Bachchan - Rang Barse

7/11
Amitabh Bachchan - Rang Barse

Amitabh Bachchan - Rang Barse

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic track 'Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali' from Silsila. 

Dharmendra-Hema Malini - Holi Ke Din

8/11
Dharmendra-Hema Malini - Holi Ke Din

Dharmendra-Hema Malini - Holi Ke Din

From the classic Sholay - this iconic track Holi Ke Din starring late Dharmendra and Hema Malini is unmissable.

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra - Do Me A Favour

9/11
Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra - Do Me A Favour

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra - Do Me A Favour

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's 'Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi' from Waqt The Race Against Time is also a peppy track.

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone - Balam Pichkari

10/11
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone - Balam Pichkari

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone - Balam Pichkari 

Who can forget Balam Pichkari song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

SRK-Juhi Chawla - Ang Se Ang Lagana

11/11
SRK-Juhi Chawla - Ang Se Ang Lagana

SRK-Juhi Chawla - Ang Se Ang Lagana

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol's 'Ang Se Ang Lagana' from Darr is a fun Holi song.

Top Bhojpuri Holi SongsPawan Singhkhesari lal yadav songsBhojpuri Holi songsBollywood Holi Songs
