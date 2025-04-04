Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2881128https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/top-10-bollywood-films-accused-of-plagiarism-kiran-raos-laapataa-ladies-to-salman-khans-wanted-2881128
NewsPhotosTop 10 Bollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarism: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' To Salman Khan's 'Wanted'
photoDetails

Top 10 Bollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarism: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' To Salman Khan's 'Wanted'

Top Bollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarism: The films in the list will leave you shocked. From Laapataa Ladies to Ghajini - all faced allegations of being copied.

Updated:Apr 04, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Laapataa Ladies

1/10
Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has faced plagiarism charges after a video clip of an Arabic short film titled Burqa City went viral on social media. India's official Oscar entry this year, has been accused of 'copying' its concept from a 2019 short film titled Burqa City, directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq. The viral scene from Burqa City shows a newlywed man searching for his wife after she is mistaken with another burqa-clad woman. 

Follow Us

Dear Zindagi

2/10
Dear Zindagi

This 2016 Gauri Shinde’s coming-of-age drama was reportedly said to be a replica of the Canadian comedy-drama TV series Being Erica created by Jana Sinyor. The films starred Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

Follow Us

Manjhi-The Mountain Man

3/10
Manjhi-The Mountain Man

This 2015 release was also allegedly in news for copying. Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh had accused director Ketan Mehta of making the film on Dashrat Manjhi based on his debut movie idea. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the titular role.

Follow Us

Murder 2

4/10
Murder 2

Director Mohit Suri’s 2011 psychological horror film was said to be a copy of Korean movie The Chaser. The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Follow Us

Mardaani

5/10
Mardaani

Director Mrityunjay Devvrat had accused producers Yash Raj Films of lifting a few scenes from his critically acclaimed film, Children of War, for their action drama in 2014. The film featured Rani Mukerji in the titular role.

Follow Us

Ek Villain

6/10
Ek Villain

The 2014 release by director Mohit Suri was accused of being copied from Korean film I Saw The Devil. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow Us

Wanted

7/10
Wanted

A Meerut based writer-director Birbal Singh Rana had accused producer Boney Kapoor of stealing the idea of his film Raja Bhai IPS for his action drama. The 2009 release featured Salman Khan in the lead role.

Follow Us

Ghajini

8/10
Ghajini

This 2008 Aamir Khan blockbuster was accused of having similarities with Christopher Nolan’s neo-noir psychological thriller Memento (2000) which however, the star denied. 

Follow Us

Hindi Medium

9/10
Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium was accused of being lifted from the 2014 Bengali film Ramdhanu. The latter was written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Hindi Medium starred late actor Irrfan Khan and marked Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Bollywood debut.

Follow Us

Raabta

10/10
Raabta

The 2017 film Raabta, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon faced plagiarism accusation from the makers of 2009 Telugu blockbuster film Magadheera. However, the Telugu production house later withdrew the case against Raabta.

Follow Us
Top Bollywood Films Accused Of PlagiarismLaapataa LadiesGhajiniBollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarismfilms copied from HollywoodBollywood films copiedAamir khanShah Rukh KhanSalman KhanKiran RaoEntertainmentArabic FilmsBurqa City
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
DA arrears
DA Arrears Incoming! Check Payment Date, Expected Salary Hike & More
camera icon7
title
mobility
IRCTC Brings Exclusive Discover Northeast Tour, Offers 33% Discount On Train Tickets: Check Route, Itinerary, Price, Dates, Other Details
camera icon13
title
dos and don'ts
Do and Don'ts For April 2025: Know Which Colour To Wear, What NOT To Eat And Know Where To Be Cautious About
camera icon10
title
IPL powerplay bowlers
From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Zaheer Khan: Top 10 Players With Most Wickets In Powerplay - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Navratri smoothies
8 Smoothies To Keep You Energised This Navratri
NEWS ON ONE CLICK