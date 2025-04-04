Top 10 Bollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarism: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' To Salman Khan's 'Wanted'
Top Bollywood Films Accused Of Plagiarism: The films in the list will leave you shocked. From Laapataa Ladies to Ghajini - all faced allegations of being copied.
Laapataa Ladies
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has faced plagiarism charges after a video clip of an Arabic short film titled Burqa City went viral on social media. India's official Oscar entry this year, has been accused of 'copying' its concept from a 2019 short film titled Burqa City, directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq. The viral scene from Burqa City shows a newlywed man searching for his wife after she is mistaken with another burqa-clad woman.
Dear Zindagi
This 2016 Gauri Shinde’s coming-of-age drama was reportedly said to be a replica of the Canadian comedy-drama TV series Being Erica created by Jana Sinyor. The films starred Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.
Manjhi-The Mountain Man
This 2015 release was also allegedly in news for copying. Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh had accused director Ketan Mehta of making the film on Dashrat Manjhi based on his debut movie idea. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the titular role.
Murder 2
Director Mohit Suri’s 2011 psychological horror film was said to be a copy of Korean movie The Chaser. The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.
Mardaani
Director Mrityunjay Devvrat had accused producers Yash Raj Films of lifting a few scenes from his critically acclaimed film, Children of War, for their action drama in 2014. The film featured Rani Mukerji in the titular role.
Ek Villain
The 2014 release by director Mohit Suri was accused of being copied from Korean film I Saw The Devil. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.
Wanted
A Meerut based writer-director Birbal Singh Rana had accused producer Boney Kapoor of stealing the idea of his film Raja Bhai IPS for his action drama. The 2009 release featured Salman Khan in the lead role.
Ghajini
This 2008 Aamir Khan blockbuster was accused of having similarities with Christopher Nolan’s neo-noir psychological thriller Memento (2000) which however, the star denied.
Hindi Medium
Hindi Medium was accused of being lifted from the 2014 Bengali film Ramdhanu. The latter was written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Hindi Medium starred late actor Irrfan Khan and marked Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Bollywood debut.
Raabta
The 2017 film Raabta, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon faced plagiarism accusation from the makers of 2009 Telugu blockbuster film Magadheera. However, the Telugu production house later withdrew the case against Raabta.
Trending Photos