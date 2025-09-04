Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Free Hindi Web Series On Prime Video You Can't Miss - From Half CA To Gutar Gu
Top 10 Free Hindi Web Series On Prime Video You Can't Miss - From Half CA To Gutar Gu

Want to Spend Your Weekend Watching Lighthearted Drama? What If You Didn't Know You Can Watch Them for Free? Here Are Seven Worth-Watching Web Series on Amazon Prime Video. 
Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
HALF CA

1/8
HALF CA
ASPIRANTS

2/8
ASPIRANTS
YEH MERI FAMILY

3/8
YEH MERI FAMILY
NAAM NAMAK NISHAN

4/8
NAAM NAMAK NISHAN

Naam Namak Nishan is a web series that revolves around the life of a young man named Vikram, who is caught in a web of crime, politics, and family loyalty. The story unfolds in a gritty urban setting, highlighting Vikram's struggles as he tries to find his identity and purpose amidst chaos. 

JAMNA PAAR

5/8
JAMNA PAAR

Jamna Paar is an Amazon Prime series that focuses on a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of the Delhi-NCR region.

HUSTLERS

6/8
HUSTLERS

Hustlers is a 2019 film directed by Lorene Scafaria, inspired by a true story. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Lili Reinhart, among others. The film follows a group of strippers who team up to scam wealthy Wall Street clients after the 2008 financial crisis. 

TUJHPE MAIN FIDA

7/8
TUJHPE MAIN FIDA

Tujhpe Main Fida is a romantic drama web series that revolves around the intense and passionate love story of two individuals, Samaira and Raghav. Set against the backdrop of vibrant city life, the narrative explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the challenges faced by couples in contemporary relationships.

GUTAR GU

8/8
GUTAR GU

Gutar Gu is a coming-of-age Amazon miniTV web series. It centers around Ritu and Anuj, two teenagers who navigate the ups and downs of their first relationship.

webseriesAmazon PrimePrime Video7 Best WebseriesFree Webseriesentertainment news
