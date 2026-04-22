Top 10 most-anticipated movies of 2026 by IMDb: Shah Rukh Khan's King, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Alia Bhatt's Alpha - Check list

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Jana Nayagan is an eagerly awaited 2026 Tamil-language political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay, marking his final film before he fully transitions into politics. Initially slated for release on January 9, 2026, the film has encountered significant delays, reportedly due to censor-related issues. According to updates shared via the YouTube channel Valai Pechu, the release is not expected anytime soon, with the tentative plan—if everything proceeds smoothly—now pointing to a June 2026 release for the H. Vinoth directorial.