Top 10 most-anticipated movies of 2026 by IMDb: Shah Rukh Khan's King, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Alia Bhatt's Alpha - Check list
IMDb previously revealed its list of the most-anticipated movies of 2026, featuring major upcoming releases like Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, among other highly awaited films. Check out the top 10 in the list to see which films made the cut and are generating the most buzz among audiences worldwide.
Most-anticipated movies of 2026
IMDb has released its list of the most anticipated movies of 2026, highlighting several big-ticket titles such as King, Ramayana, and Alpha. The lineup features 10 films that are already creating strong buzz and excitement among audiences worldwide.
King
King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is an upcoming action-thriller slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features SRK as a ruthless assassin and also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Reports further suggest that the story draws inspiration from Léon: The Professional.
Ramayana: Part 1
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is a large-scale Indian mythological epic planned for a theatrical release in late October 2026, around the Diwali season, as confirmed by producer and actor Yash. The high-budget film is set to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is an eagerly awaited 2026 Tamil-language political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay, marking his final film before he fully transitions into politics. Initially slated for release on January 9, 2026, the film has encountered significant delays, reportedly due to censor-related issues. According to updates shared via the YouTube channel Valai Pechu, the release is not expected anytime soon, with the tentative plan—if everything proceeds smoothly—now pointing to a June 2026 release for the H. Vinoth directorial.
Spirit
Spirit, the highly anticipated action thriller starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027. Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is expected to present a dark, intense storyline, with Prabhas reportedly playing an IPS officer in a gritty and violent narrative.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action-thriller starring Yash, scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film follows a powerful, stylish narrative set against a 1990s Goa backdrop, focusing on a drug cartel and a "shadow network".
Maatrubhumi
Maatrubhumi (formerly titled Battle of Galwan) is a 2026 war drama starring Salman Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the film features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu. It has experienced delays due to retitling and reshoots, with reports suggesting a new release date of August 14, 2026.
Alpha
Alpha, the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, this "relentless action thriller" is the first female-led film in the franchise, featuring the leads in a high-stakes showdown against Bobby Deol.
Fauzi
Fauzi (also known as Fauji) is an upcoming big-budget Indian period war drama starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is currently expected to be released in December 2026. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it is being shot in Telugu and is planned for a multilingual release, including Hindi and other South Indian languages.
The Paradise
The Paradise (2026) is a Telugu-language period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela, set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026, as listed on BookMyShow and IMDb. Described as a gritty, “Indian Mad Max”-style tale, the film explores the struggle of a marginalised tribal community fighting for its rights within an oppressive society. It stars Nani and Kayadu Lohar, as noted by The Hindu and The Hollywood Reporter India.
Peddi
Peddi, a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is now expected to arrive in June 2026 after being postponed from its earlier April 30, 2026 release date. The film stars Ram Charan as a rural wrestler (pehlwan) alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. It follows the story of a villager who rallies his community through sport to take on a formidable adversary.
(All Images: IMDb)
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