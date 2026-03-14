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NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (14 March, 2026): Dhurandhar to Accused - Check what's trending now
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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (14 March, 2026): Dhurandhar to Accused - Check what's trending now

Netflix keeps growing its streaming library with a steady stream of new films and series every month, spanning genres and languages to appeal to diverse audiences. Alongside these releases, the platform tracks and highlights trending content, showcasing the titles drawing the most attention. Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
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Made in Korea

1/10
Made in Korea

Made in Korea (2026), starring Priyanka Mohan, is a Tamil-language drama about Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose obsession with Korean culture leads her to Seoul, where, after being betrayed by her boyfriend, she struggles with loneliness and cultural barriers while fighting to rebuild her life.

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Funky

2/10
Funky

Maya’s love for dance is reignited when a quirky local crew pulls her back into rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles, helping her embrace the chaos and reclaim her true self.

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War Machine

3/10
War Machine

In Afghanistan, a Staff Sergeant aiding his brother’s convoy survives a deadly Taliban attack that kills everyone else, leaving him wounded and alone.

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Made In Korea

4/10
Made In Korea

Across different eras, strangers connect through letters, sharing their deepest regrets and desires, and discovering how words can bridge time and heal hearts.

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Dhurandhar

5/10
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar (2025) is a two-part Hindi espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, following Hamza (Ranveer Singh), an Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s perilous Lyari criminal gangs to take down a terror network. Inspired by events like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks, the film unfolds a gritty revenge saga against gangster Rehman Baloch (Akshaye Khanna) and complicit Pakistani officials.

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Gladiator 2

6/10
Gladiator 2

Gladiator II (2024), set 16–24 years after the original, follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), son of Lucilla and Maximus, who is enslaved in North Africa by Roman forces under General Acacius. Driven by vengeance, he returns to Rome as a gladiator to fight for Macrinus (Denzel Washington) and challenge the corrupt twin emperors, Geta and Caracalla.

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Raazi

7/10
Raazi

Raazi (2018) is a Hindi spy thriller based on the true story of Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri woman who becomes a RAW agent in 1971. At her dying father’s request, she marries a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, to secretly pass crucial intelligence from Pakistan to India in the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War.

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Accused

8/10
Accused

In Accused (2026), Dr Geetika Sen, a renowned queer gynaecologist in London, finds her life and career unravelling after anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct surface, thrusting her into a #MeToo-style controversy that explores power, trust, and the fallout of public accusation.

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Tere Ishk Mein

9/10
Tere Ishk Mein

Years after a passionate but turbulent romance ends in heartbreak, a volatile man and the psychologist who once tried to understand him are forced to confront their past and the feelings they never truly left behind.

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Talvar

10/10
Talvar

A tough, seasoned cop investigates a brutal double murder, only to uncover three conflicting versions of what really happened. The case grows even more tangled when the prime suspects turn out to be the victim’s own parents, accused of killing their teenage daughter.

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