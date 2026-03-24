Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (24 March, 2026): Dhurandhar to Border 2 - Check what's trending now
Netflix continues to expand its streaming library with a steady lineup of new films and series each month, catering to a wide range of tastes across genres and languages. Alongside fresh releases, the platform also highlights trending titles that are capturing viewers’ attention. Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:
Border 2
Border 2 (2026) is an epic war drama set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, focusing on high-stakes operations across land, sea, and air following Pakistan’s "Operation Chengiz Khan". The story follows soldiers like Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol) and Maj. Hoshiar Singh (Varun Dhawan) honours real-life acts of bravery during the war.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar (2025) is a two-part Hindi espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, following Hamza (Ranveer Singh), an Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s perilous Lyari criminal gangs to take down a terror network. Inspired by events like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks, the film unfolds a gritty revenge saga against gangster Rehman Baloch (Akshaye Khanna) and complicit Pakistani officials.
Made in Korea
Made in Korea (2026), starring Priyanka Mohan, is a Tamil-language drama about Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose obsession with Korean culture leads her to Seoul, where, after being betrayed by her boyfriend, she struggles with loneliness and cultural barriers while fighting to rebuild her life.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (2026) follows Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in 1940, forced out of isolation during World War II when his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), entangles the Peaky Blinders in a Nazi counterfeit plot. Streaming on Netflix, the film, directed by Tom Harper, focuses on Tommy's final fight in Birmingham.
With Love
With Love (2026) is a Tamil romantic drama centred on Sathya and Monisha, who meet through a matchmaking setup and decide to track down their respective, unrequited school-time crushes. Instead of conventional dating, they embark on a journey of nostalgia and self-discovery, leading them to re-evaluate their pasts and connect with each other.
War Machine
In Afghanistan, a Staff Sergeant aiding his brother’s convoy survives a deadly Taliban attack that kills everyone else, leaving him wounded and alone.
Anora
Anora (2024) is a dark comedy-drama directed by Sean Baker about Anora ("Ani"), a young Uzbek-American stripper from Brooklyn who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, Ivan ("Vanya"). The impulsive "Cinderella" story turns chaotic when Vanya's parents find out and send agents to New York to force an annulment, leading to a frenzied, often comedic, and tense chase.
Funky
Maya’s love for dance is reignited when a quirky local crew pulls her back into rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles, helping her embrace the chaos and reclaim her true self.
Raazi
Raazi (2018) is a Hindi spy thriller based on the true story of Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri woman who becomes a RAW agent in 1971. At her dying father’s request, she marries a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, to secretly pass crucial intelligence from Pakistan to India in the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War.
Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 (2025) stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, Jagdishwar Mishra and Jolly, who team up to fight a high-stakes case involving farmer suicides, land grabbing, and a powerful businessman, Haribhai Khaitan. Set in Delhi, they fight for justice for a farmer's widow against a corrupt system, ending with a courtroom victory.
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