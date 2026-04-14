Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (April 14, 2026): Dhurandhar to Tu Yaa Main - Check what's trending now
Netflix continues to expand its streaming catalogue each month with a diverse lineup of films and series across genres and languages. Alongside new releases, the platform also highlights trending titles, offering insight into what is currently capturing viewers’ attention across India.
Here’s a look at the top 10 movies trending in India right now:
Sniper 2
Sniper 2 (2002) is an American made-for-television action film starring Tom Berenger as Sgt. Thomas Beckett. The story follows a Marine sniper and his spotter on a mission to assassinate a rogue Serbian general in the Balkans. Premiering on Cinemax and later released on DVD in 2003, the film is the second installment in the Sniper franchise.
Border 2
Border 2 (2026) is a 3-hour 20-minute action-war film directed by Anurag Singh, serving as a standalone sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war (Operation Chengiz Khan), the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and follows young army officers as they defend India’s border in a high-stakes battle for survival and honor.
Anaconda
Anaconda (1997) is a cult classic horror-thriller that follows a National Geographic film crew traveling through the Amazon rainforest, where they are taken hostage by a obsessed snake hunter. He forces them into a dangerous hunt for a giant, man-eating green anaconda. The group, including characters played by Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, must fight to survive both the deadly predator and the ruthless hunter.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (2026) is a Telugu-language dark family comedy starring Sivaji and Laya, directed by Sudheer Sriram. The story follows a Panchayat Secretary, played by Sivaji, who attempts to hide a dead body after his family becomes involved in a murder case linked to a local MLA. The film blends dark humour with a crime backdrop, though it has been noted for its uneven pacing and slow narration.
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 (2026) is a Hindi-language action-thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala, starring Rani Mukerji in her iconic role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film explores the dark world of child trafficking and is described as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, following a high-stakes 130-minute rescue mission.
Mrithyunjay
Mrithyunjay (2026) is a Telugu-language investigative thriller starring Sree Vishnu as Jay, a newspaper obituary department employee who aspires to become a crime reporter. The story follows his investigation into a series of deaths initially ruled as accidents, which leads him to uncover a deadly conspiracy involving a highly intelligent contract killer.
Vadh 2
Vadh 2 (2026) is a gripping Hindi crime thriller and a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the story is set in a prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and follows a weary guard and a female inmate who form an unlikely bond as a murder investigation unfolds after a dangerous convict goes missing.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar (2025) is a high-octane Bollywood spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, and stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent. Released on December 5, 2025, the film unfolds as a 214-minute, two-part saga following an undercover mission in Karachi to dismantle a terror-gangster nexus. It has been praised for its gritty action and strong box office performance, though some viewers have noted its lengthy runtime and intense patriotic tone.
Thrash
Released on Netflix on April 10, 2026, Thrash is an R-rated American survival thriller directed by Tommy Wirkola. The 86-minute film follows residents of a coastal town in South Carolina as they struggle to survive a deadly combination of a Category 5 hurricane and shark-infested floodwaters. The film stars Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, and Djimon Hounsou.
Tu Yaa Main
Tu Yaa Main (2026) is a Hindi-language survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar, featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. The film centres on two contrasting social media influencers who find themselves trapped in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile during a getaway, blending elements of romance with an intense fight for survival.
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