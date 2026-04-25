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NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (April 25, 2026): Toaster to 180 - Check what's trending now
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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (April 25, 2026): Toaster to 180 - Check what's trending now

Netflix keeps growing its streaming catalogue each month, adding a mix of new movies and series for audiences across genres and languages. At the same time, it highlights trending titles - spotlighting what’s gaining attention and drawing the biggest viewership. These updates give a snapshot of what people across India are watching right now.

Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Youth

1/10
Youth

Youth (2026) is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy written and directed by Ken Karunaas, who also plays the lead role. Released on March 19, 2026, the film follows 15-year-old Praveen as he moves through school life, friendships, and multiple romantic experiences while trying to understand what true love really means. It explores themes of adolescent growth and emotional maturity. The film features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and includes performances by Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini.

 

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Do Deewane Shehar Mein

2/10
Do Deewane Shehar Mein

Do Deewane Shehar Mein (2026) is a Hindi romantic drama film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shashank and Mrunal Thakur as Roshni in the lead roles. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is set against the urban backdrop of Mumbai and explores the story of two individuals navigating self-acceptance, insecurity, and love. It was released on February 20, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics.

 

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Toaster

3/10
Toaster

Toaster (2026) is an Indian Hindi-language dark comedy film available on Netflix, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, the story centres on a miserly man, played by Rao, whose life spirals into chaos when he becomes determined to retrieve an expensive toaster he gifted at a wedding that is suddenly called off.

 

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

4/10
Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh (2026) is an Indian Telugu-language action-comedy film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and directed by Harish Shankar. The story follows a rebellious character who takes on the role of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and fights against injustice. The film also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in important roles and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

 

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Tu Yaa Main

5/10
Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main (2026) is a Hindi survival thriller film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It stars Adarsh Gourav as Maruti and Shanaya Kapoor as Avni in the lead roles. The story revolves around two social media influencers from different backgrounds who find themselves trapped in a deep swimming pool in a deserted location, alongside a deadly crocodile.

 

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Dhurandhar

6/10
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar (2025) is a two-part action thriller with a runtime of 3 hours and 33 minutes, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal underworld to seek revenge for the 26/11 attacks. The story tracks his ascent within Pakistan’s power networks as he navigates intense gang conflicts to reach his target, Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal.

 

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180

7/10
180

After an unexpected road rage incident leaves his son critically injured, a devastated father is pushed into a downward spiral of emotional distress and a relentless pursuit of revenge.

 

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Thrash

8/10
Thrash

Netflix’s Thrash (2026) has faced criticism for its weak, predictable, and disjointed storyline, which many feel fails to deliver the tension expected from a shark thriller. Although the film features a Category 5 hurricane that floods an entire town, its narrative becomes scattered across multiple subplots and struggles to build suspense. Critics have described it as a “toothless” and “mundane” disaster film.

 

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Mardaani 3

9/10
Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 (2026) is an Indian Hindi-language action thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the fearless ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Released on January 30, 2026, the film follows Shivani as she takes on a large, organized child trafficking network, confronting a new female antagonist named Amma, portrayed by Mallika Prasad.

 

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Vadh 2

10/10
Vadh 2

Vadh (2022) is a dark, character-driven crime thriller available on Netflix. The story follows Shambhunath Mishra, a retired teacher in Gwalior, played by Sanjay Mishra, who lives in poverty with his wife, portrayed by Neena Gupta. After enduring severe financial abuse and harassment from a cruel loan shark played by Saurabh Sachdeva, he ends up killing him. The film then focuses on the couple’s efforts to conceal the crime while evading a determined police officer investigating the case.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

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