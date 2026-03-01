Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022353https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/top-10-movies-in-india-on-netflix-today-march-01-2026-accused-to-de-de-pyaar-de-2-check-whats-trending-now-3022353
NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 01, 2026): Accused to De De Pyaar De 2 - Check what's trending now
photoDetails

Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 01, 2026): Accused to De De Pyaar De 2 - Check what's trending now

Netflix rolls out a fresh slate of new titles on its streaming platform each month, offering viewers an expansive mix of films and series across genres and languages. Along with these additions, the OTT platofrm regularly highlights what’s trending, making waves in the headlines, or drawing the most viewers. These popularity updates provide a snapshot of what audiences are watching at any given moment. Here’s a look at the top 10 movies in India today:

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Accused

1/10
Accused

A crime drama that follows the gripping journey of individuals caught up in the legal system after being charged with serious offences, exploring guilt, justice, and social perceptions.

Follow Us

Dhurandhar

2/10
Dhurandhar

A high-octane espionage thriller featuring intense action and geopolitical intrigue, keeping audiences hooked with its battle between intelligence agencies and undercover ops.

Follow Us

Firebrak

3/10
Firebrak

A Spanish survival thriller where a grieving mother races against time through a raging wildfire to find her missing daughter, blending disaster suspense with emotional family drama.

Follow Us

Padmaavat

4/10
Padmaavat

A grand historical epic set in medieval India about the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati, whose beauty sparks an obsessive siege by Sultan Alauddin Khilji and leads to sacrifice and honor in the face of invasion. 

Follow Us

Tere Ishk Mein

5/10
Tere Ishk Mein

A modern romantic drama that dives into a complex, intense relationship marked by passion, obsession, and emotional extremes between its central characters. 

Follow Us

Chatha Pacha

6/10
Chatha Pacha

A Malayalam action-comedy about three brothers who start a local WWE-style wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi, rekindling their friendship and fighting personal and family struggles along the way.

Follow Us

Anganaga Oka Raju

7/10
Anganaga Oka Raju

A Telugu comedy-drama about a clever small-town man who fabricates wealth to win love and respect, only to discover life’s real values as he navigates love, politics, and community.

Follow Us

TTT (Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil)

8/10
TTT (Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil)

A Tamil action-oriented film blending family dynamics and societal challenges with larger-than-life drama.

Follow Us

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

9/10
Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This heartwarming romantic comedy-drama set in the 1990s follows a mismatched couple navigating the ups and downs of arranged marriage, self-acceptance, and evolving love.

Follow Us

De De De Pyaar De 2

10/10
De De De Pyaar De 2

A romantic comedy that revisits an unconventional love story with age-gap dynamics and family acceptance challenges as its protagonists balance humor, relationships, and social expectations.

(All Images: IMDb)

Follow Us
top movies on netflixNetflix top 10 moviesNetflix top 10 movies todayNetflixWhat to watch
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
10 most expensive streaming series
From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made
camera icon7
title
Technology
Smartphone battery discharging very fast? Check 5 hidden power-saving tricks you are not using yet
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
camera icon11
title
daily numerology
Numerology Prediction today for February 28, 2026: Number 4, stability will strengthen your bonds
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, February 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, trust your feelings and express them honestly