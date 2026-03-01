Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 01, 2026): Accused to De De Pyaar De 2 - Check what's trending now
Netflix rolls out a fresh slate of new titles on its streaming platform each month, offering viewers an expansive mix of films and series across genres and languages. Along with these additions, the OTT platofrm regularly highlights what’s trending, making waves in the headlines, or drawing the most viewers. These popularity updates provide a snapshot of what audiences are watching at any given moment. Here’s a look at the top 10 movies in India today:
Accused
A crime drama that follows the gripping journey of individuals caught up in the legal system after being charged with serious offences, exploring guilt, justice, and social perceptions.
Dhurandhar
A high-octane espionage thriller featuring intense action and geopolitical intrigue, keeping audiences hooked with its battle between intelligence agencies and undercover ops.
Firebrak
A Spanish survival thriller where a grieving mother races against time through a raging wildfire to find her missing daughter, blending disaster suspense with emotional family drama.
Padmaavat
A grand historical epic set in medieval India about the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati, whose beauty sparks an obsessive siege by Sultan Alauddin Khilji and leads to sacrifice and honor in the face of invasion.
Tere Ishk Mein
A modern romantic drama that dives into a complex, intense relationship marked by passion, obsession, and emotional extremes between its central characters.
Chatha Pacha
A Malayalam action-comedy about three brothers who start a local WWE-style wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi, rekindling their friendship and fighting personal and family struggles along the way.
Anganaga Oka Raju
A Telugu comedy-drama about a clever small-town man who fabricates wealth to win love and respect, only to discover life’s real values as he navigates love, politics, and community.
TTT (Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil)
A Tamil action-oriented film blending family dynamics and societal challenges with larger-than-life drama.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
This heartwarming romantic comedy-drama set in the 1990s follows a mismatched couple navigating the ups and downs of arranged marriage, self-acceptance, and evolving love.
De De De Pyaar De 2
A romantic comedy that revisits an unconventional love story with age-gap dynamics and family acceptance challenges as its protagonists balance humor, relationships, and social expectations.
(All Images: IMDb)
