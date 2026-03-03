Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 03, 2026): Dhurandhar to Jolly LLB 3 - Check what's trending now
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 03, 2026): Dhurandhar to Jolly LLB 3 - Check what's trending now

Netflix continues to expand its streaming library with a fresh batch of films and series every month, catering to viewers across genres and languages. Alongside these new releases, the platform regularly tracks and showcases trending content, highlighting titles making headlines or capturing the largest audiences. These updates offer a real-time glimpse into what viewers are watching across India.

Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Number 10: Jolly LLB 3

Number 10: Jolly LLB 3

The latest instalment in the popular legal comedy‑drama franchise brings two rival lawyers together to challenge systemic injustice. This time, they unite in court to help a poor farmer’s family fight corrupt powers and seek justice, blending courtroom drama with wit and emotion. 

Number 9: De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2

A mix of comedy and romance, this sequel continues the story of modern relationships with humour and heart, as older and younger lovers confront family expectations and societal norms in their unconventional romance.

 

Number 8: Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Set in a small town, this romantic comedy‑drama follows an arranged marriage between mismatched partners who learn about love, acceptance, and self‑worth as they navigate the ups and downs of daily life together.

 

Number 7: Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju

A lighthearted romance with a hint of drama, this film focuses on an ordinary young man whose life changes when he falls for someone extraordinary, portraying the humour, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments that come with falling in love.

 

Number 6: Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein

A romantic drama centred on the unexpected journey of two lovers from different worlds, Tere Ishk Mein explores passion, conflict, and the emotional twists that come with following one’s heart against all odds.

 

Number 5: Firebreak

Firebreak

A taut action thriller about a team of characters forced into extreme circumstances, Firebreak blends suspense and danger as they fight to survive and outsmart both nature and human threats.

 

Number 4: Raazi

Raazi

Based on true events, Raazi follows a young Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 war in order to spy for her country, navigating personal sacrifice and patriotic duty in a world of secrecy.

 

Number 3: Padmaavat

Padmaavat

This visually rich period drama captures the fierce clash between honour and desire, depicting Queen Padmavati’s courage as she faces down an invading ruler intent on capturing her kingdom and her honour, blending romance and epic battle sequences.

 

Number 2: Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar

A high‑stakes spy thriller featuring power struggles and deception, Dhurandhar follows interwoven plots of infiltration, betrayal, and political ambition, where loyalties are tested, and unexpected alliances reshape the battlefield.

 

Accused - Netflix’s Top Trending Movie in India

Accused - Netflix’s Top Trending Movie in India

Accused, newly released on Netflix, tells the tense story of a celebrated doctor whose life and reputation unravel after she’s accused of sexual misconduct. As scrutiny mounts, her relationships, especially with her wife, fracture under the pressure of public suspicion and personal doubt, forcing both to confront the truth behind the allegations.

 

