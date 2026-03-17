Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 17, 2026): Dhurandhar to Made in Korea - Check what's trending now
Netflix continues to expand its streaming library with a steady flow of new films and series each month, spanning multiple genres and languages to cater to a wide range of viewers. Alongside these fresh additions, the platform spotlights what’s trending, highlighting the titles currently capturing the most attention. Here’s a look at the top 10 movies trending in India right now:
Made in Korea
Made in Korea (2026) follows Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose deep fascination with Korean culture takes her to Seoul. But when her boyfriend betrays her, she’s left alone in a foreign land, forced to confront isolation, cultural barriers, and her own resilience as she rebuilds her life from scratch.
Funky
When Maya stumbles upon a quirky local dance crew, her long-lost passion for dance is reignited. Through chaotic rehearsals, jam sessions, and street battles, she rediscovers her rhythm, and ultimately, herself.
With Love
With Love (2026) is a Tamil teen rom-com about Sathya, a reluctant designer who agrees to a blind date set up by his sister, only to realise his date, Monisha, is someone from his past. As old memories resurface, so do unexpected feelings.
War Machine
After a brutal Taliban ambush in Afghanistan wipes out his brother’s convoy, a wounded Staff Sergeant is left stranded and alone, forced to survive, recover, and seek his way out of enemy territory.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar (2025) is a gritty espionage thriller following Hamza, an Indian intelligence agent who goes deep undercover inside Karachi’s dangerous Lyari gangs. As he hunts a terror network tied to devastating real-world attacks, his mission spirals into a high-stakes tale of revenge, deception, and sacrifice.
Gladiator II
Set years after the original, Gladiator II (2024) follows Lucius, now enslaved and forced into the brutal world of gladiators. Driven by vengeance, he rises through the ranks to challenge Rome’s corrupt rulers and reclaim his destiny.
Talvar Guilty
A hardened cop investigates a chilling double murder, only to encounter three conflicting versions of the truth. As the case deepens, suspicion falls on the victim’s own parents, turning the search for justice into a maze of doubt and deception.
Raazi
Raazi (2018) tells the true story of Sehmat, a young woman who becomes an undercover spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Married into a Pakistani military family, she risks everything to pass critical intelligence back to India.
Accused
In Accused (2026), Dr Geetika Sen, a respected gynaecologist in London, finds her world collapsing when anonymous misconduct allegations surface. As public scrutiny intensifies, the film explores power, truth, and the devastating impact of accusation.
Pennum Porattum
Pennum Porattum (2026) is an absurdist Malayalam satire set in a fictional village, exposing the dark humor behind mob mentality, hypocrisy, and moral policing in society.
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