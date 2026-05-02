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NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (May 02, 2026): Mardaani 3 to Nee Forever - Check what's trending now
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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (May 02, 2026): Mardaani 3 to Nee Forever - Check what's trending now

Netflix continues to grow its streaming catalogue by adding new films and series every month, offering something for viewers across different genres and languages. In addition to these fresh arrivals, the platform also keeps an eye on what’s popular, regularly highlighting the titles that are making waves or drawing the biggest audiences. Together, these updates give a real-time snapshot of what people in India are currently watching.

Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:May 02, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Apex

1/10
Apex

Apex (2026) is a survival thriller on Netflix starring Charlize Theron as Sasha, a climber dealing with grief after a fatal accident. She heads into the remote Australian wilderness to be alone, but things take a dark turn when she’s hunted by a sadistic man named Ben, played by Taron Egerton.

 

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Do Deewane Seher Mein

2/10
Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein (2026) is a romantic drama set in Mumbai about two imperfect people finding love. Shashank, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a marketing professional who struggles with a speech impediment, while Roshni, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, is a content creator dealing with self-image issues. The two meet through an arranged marriage setup and, despite their awkwardness, slowly grow closer as they work through their insecurities together.

 

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Youth

3/10
Youth

Youth (2026) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by and starring Ken Karunas. Set in mid-2010s Chennai, it follows Praveen, a carefree 15-year-old in 12th grade, as he navigates school life, first love, heartbreak, and the pressures of family expectations. Blending lighthearted teenage moments with emotional family drama, the film captures his gradual journey toward growing up.

 

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Toaster

4/10
Toaster

Toaster (2026) is a dark comedy streaming on Netflix that follows Ramakant, played by Rajkummar Rao, a miserly man who becomes fixated on getting back an expensive toaster he once gifted to a couple whose wedding never took place. What starts as a petty obsession spirals into chaos when he gets pulled into a dangerous blackmail scheme after it’s revealed that the toaster is linked to a politician’s hidden secrets.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

5/10
Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh (2026) is an action-packed drama starring Pawan Kalyan as a powerful, stylish police officer who goes up against local criminals and a larger crime network. The story follows his fight against injustice, including a key clash with the son of a major antagonist, while also weaving in a romantic subplot with Sreeleela.

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Dhurandhar

6/10
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar (2025) is a high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a R&AW agent working undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari in Karachi. Tasked with taking down a dangerous terrorist network, he infiltrates local criminal groups and elements of Pakistani intelligence as part of a covert mission. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around “Project Dhurandhar,” a secret operation aimed at tackling cross-border terror threats.

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Tu Yaa Main

7/10
Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main (2026) is a survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It stars Adarsh Gourav as Maruti and Shanaya Kapoor as Avani, two social media creators from very different backgrounds. During a getaway, they end up trapped in a deep, empty 20-foot swimming pool with a dangerous crocodile, turning their trip into a tense fight for survival.

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Mardaani 3

8/10
Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 (2026) follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, as she takes on a sprawling and disturbing child trafficking network run by a so-called “beggar mafia” targeting vulnerable children. The case begins with the abduction of two girls, one the daughter of a diplomat and the other from an underprivileged background, but soon leads Shivani to uncover a much larger conspiracy involving the disappearance of 93 girls.

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28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

9/10
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) follows 12-year-old Spike, who leaves the safety of his island home after his mother’s death and ventures onto the dangerous mainland. His journey quickly turns grim when he’s captured by a brutal cult led by Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal. At the same time, Dr Ian Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, operates out of a chilling “Bone Temple” built from skulls, where he studies an Alpha infected known as Samson in a desperate attempt to find a cure.

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Nee Forever

10/10
Nee Forever

Nee Forever (2026) is a romantic drama about Ajay, played by Sudharsan Govind, a startup app developer who needs real-life relationship experience to build his dating app, and Mathi, portrayed by Archenaa Ravi, an aspiring filmmaker looking for inspiration for her love story. The two strike up a fake relationship to cover their motives, but things get complicated when their act starts to feel real, and their secrets begin to surface.

(All Images: IMDb)

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