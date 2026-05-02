Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (May 02, 2026): Mardaani 3 to Nee Forever - Check what's trending now

photoDetails

english

3042714

Netflix continues to grow its streaming catalogue by adding new films and series every month, offering something for viewers across different genres and languages. In addition to these fresh arrivals, the platform also keeps an eye on what’s popular, regularly highlighting the titles that are making waves or drawing the biggest audiences. Together, these updates give a real-time snapshot of what people in India are currently watching.

Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India: