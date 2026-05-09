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NewsPhotosTop 10 movies in India on Netflix today (May 09, 2025): Dhurandhar to Swapped - Check what's trending now
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Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (May 09, 2025): Dhurandhar to Swapped - Check what's trending now

Netflix keeps growing its streaming catalogue each month, adding a mix of new movies and series for audiences across genres and languages. At the same time, it highlights trending titles - spotlighting what’s gaining attention and drawing the biggest viewership. These updates give a snapshot of what people across India are watching right now.

Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:May 09, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Swapped

1/10
Swapped

A fantasy adventure about two rival creatures, Ollie and Ivy, who accidentally swap bodies through magical pods. Forced to survive together, they learn empathy, friendship, and uncover the truth behind an ancient villain threatening their world. 

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Raakaasa

2/10
Raakaasa

Raakaasa is a Telugu fantasy-comedy that follows Veerababu, a young man who returns from abroad to his native village and accidentally unleashes an ancient, terrifying force. The story revolves around a mysterious 2,000-year-old tradition in which the villagers must obey the commands of a feared demon to prevent chaos and destruction.

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Biker

3/10
Biker

A former motocross champion returns to the high-risk world of competitive racing after walking away from the sport years earlier. As he battles fierce rivals on the track, he must also confront the immense pressure of living up to his father’s relentless expectations, a challenge that could push him beyond his physical and emotional limits.

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Youth

4/10
Youth

Youth is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by and starring Ken Karunaas. The film follows Praveen, a 15-year-old schoolboy trying to navigate the challenges of adolescence, strict parental expectations, academic pressure, and the complexities of teenage love. As he juggles friendships and pursues multiple romantic interests, Praveen’s journey unfolds with humor, emotion, and youthful chaos.

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Do Deewane Seher Mein

5/10
Do Deewane Seher Mein

A romantic drama set in an urban backdrop, exploring the emotional journey of two lovers trying to balance dreams, relationships, and city life.

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Dhurandhar

6/10
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a high-octane Hindi spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film follows a fearless RAW agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes undercover inside Karachi’s dangerous criminal underworld to destroy an ISI-backed terror network. Packed with covert missions, political conspiracies, mafia power struggles, and intense action, the story blends patriotism with a personal revenge arc as the agent risks everything to protect his country.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

7/10
Ustaad Bhagat Singh

A mass-action entertainer starring Pawan Kalyan as a fearless police officer who fights corruption and political crime while protecting ordinary citizens. The film is inspired partly by the Tamil movie Theri but is expected to have a different treatment.

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Toaster

8/10
Toaster

A dark comedy-thriller about a seemingly ordinary toaster that becomes connected to a chain of bizarre and chaotic events in multiple people’s lives.

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Apex

9/10
Apex

Apex is a survival thriller set in the harsh Australian Outback. The story follows Sasha, a grieving rock climber played by Charlize Theron, who becomes the target of a ruthless and psychopathic ranger named Ben, portrayed by Taron Egerton. As the deadly chase intensifies across the wilderness, Sasha must rely on her survival instincts and climbing skills to stay alive. The film is directed by Baltasar Kormákur and is being developed for Netflix.

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Mardaani 3

10/10
Mardaani 3

The third instalment in the Mardaani franchise follows fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as she takes on another brutal criminal network, likely involving crimes against women and organised trafficking. The film is expected to continue the franchise’s gritty investigative style. 

(All Images: IMDb)

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