Top 10 popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Not Thalapathy Vijay or Trisha Krishnan - Check who made it to the list

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu has secured the number one position on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities this week.

Born on 28 April 1987, she is one of South India’s leading actresses, widely recognized for her versatility in Telugu and Tamil cinema since making her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Over the years, she has earned multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South. Following her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, she went on to marry filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. (Image: IMDb)