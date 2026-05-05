Top 10 popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Not Thalapathy Vijay or Trisha Krishnan - Check who made it to the list
IMDb has unveiled this week’s most popular Indian celebrities, spotlighting talent across the industry, from actors and directors to writers and cinematographers. See who’s making waves, capturing audience attention, and dominating the charts right now.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has secured the number one position on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities this week.
Born on 28 April 1987, she is one of South India’s leading actresses, widely recognized for her versatility in Telugu and Tamil cinema since making her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Over the years, she has earned multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South. Following her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, she went on to marry filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. (Image: IMDb)
Ambrish Verma
Ambrish Verma has secured the #6 position on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities this week, reflecting his growing popularity among audiences.
He is an actor, writer, and director known for his creative work in digital entertainment. He wrote, directed, and starred in the detective-drama series DUDE (2021) and the drama series NCR Days (2022). As an actor, he also appeared in the rom-com series Wrong Number (2020), further showcasing his range across different genres. (Image: @Ambrish Verma/Instagram)
Mahesh Narayanan
Mahesh Narayanan is a critically acclaimed filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, widely recognised for his work as an editor-turned-director. He is best known for impactful films such as Take Off (2017), C U Soon (2020), and Malik (2021), which are praised for their realism and strong political undertones that often highlight human struggle.
He also directed the 2026 film Patriot, continuing his reputation for socially relevant storytelling. This week, he ranks at #13 on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities. (Image: @Mahesh Narayanan/Instagram)
Dhanush
Dhanush (born Venkatesh Prabhu, 28 July 1983) is a highly acclaimed Indian actor, producer, director, and singer, primarily working in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai and has since built a versatile career across Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu films. Some of his most notable works include Aadukalam, Asuran, and the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di. A four-time National Film Award winner, he is widely respected for his powerful performances and range across genres. This week, Dhanush stands at #16 on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities. (Image: IMDb)
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema, with appearances in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, and Punjabi films.
With a career spanning over 135 films, he is known for his versatility, distinct style, and intense screen presence. He has often portrayed complex and flawed hero characters, earning a strong fan following over the decades.
This week, Sanjay Dutt ranks at #22 on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities. (Image: IMDb)
Sreeleela
Standing at #31 on the list, Sreeleela (born 14 July 2001) is a prominent Indian actress known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema.
She made her debut with Kiss (2019) and quickly rose to fame with successful films such as Pelli SandaD (2021) and Dhamaka (2022). Popularly referred to as the “National Crush,” she is admired for her energetic performances, strong dancing skills, and on-screen charm. Alongside her film career, she is also a qualified medical doctor. (Image: @Sreeleela/Instagram)
Suvinder Vicky
Standing at #34, Suvinder Vicky is a critically acclaimed Indian actor known for his nuanced performances in Punjabi cinema and Hindi OTT series. He gained widespread recognition for his powerful role in the Netflix series Kohrra (2023).
After more than two decades of playing supporting roles, the 50-year-old actor rose to prominence for his ability to portray complex, intense characters with depth and realism, earning him strong critical and audience appreciation. (Image: @Suvinder Vicky/Instagram)
Mammootty
Mammootty (born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail on 7 September 1951) is a legendary Indian actor and producer with a career spanning over five decades and more than 400 films, primarily in Malayalam cinema.
As of 2026, the 74-year-old icon remains celebrated for his extraordinary versatility and commanding screen presence. Alongside Mohanlal, he has been one of the defining figures of South Indian cinema since the mid-1980s, shaping its legacy through a wide range of acclaimed performances. This week, Mammootty stands at #35 on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian celebrities. (Image: @Mammootty/Instagram)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Standing at #43, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a prominent Indian actress and social media influencer known for her work in Hindi television.
Born on 29 August 2001, she began her career as a child artist in 2009 and gained early recognition through shows like Phulwa and later Tu Aashiqui. Over the years, she has built a strong digital presence and is widely popular on Instagram, with a following of over 50 million. (Image: @Jannat Zubair/Instagram)
Nayanthara
Standing at #44, Nayanthara (born Diana Mariam Kurian, 18 November 1984) is one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema, widely known as the “Lady Superstar” of South Indian films.
With a career spanning over two decades, she is among the highest-paid actresses in the industry, primarily working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She has delivered numerous acclaimed performances and also appeared in the 2023 Bollywood blockbuster Jawan. (Image: @Nayanthara/Instagram)
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