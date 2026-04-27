Top 10 popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Shanaya Kapoor to Akshay Kumar - Check who made it to the list

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Sai Tamhankar (born 25 June 1986) is a prominent Indian actress known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. She is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi films, with notable appearances in Duniyadari and Dhurala. She has also earned nationwide recognition for her roles in Bollywood films such as Hunterrr and Mimi.

(Image: @saietamhankar/Instagram)