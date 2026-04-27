Top 10 popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Shanaya Kapoor to Akshay Kumar - Check who made it to the list
IMDb reveals the most popular Indian celebrities of the week. From actors and directors to writers and cinematographers, everyone is included. Discover which stars are trending, winning over millions of fans, and topping the charts right now!
Shanaya Kapoor (standing at #1)
Shanaya Kapoor (born November 3, 1999) is an Indian actress and the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Known as a prominent “star kid” in Bollywood, she began her career behind the scenes as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl before stepping into acting with projects like the Netflix thriller Tu Yaa Main.
(Image: @Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Vidyut Jammwal (Standing at #2)
Vidyut Jammwal (born December 10, 1980) is a renowned Indian actor, film producer, and skilled martial artist known for his work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu action films. A dedicated practitioner of Kalaripayattu, he is widely recognised for performing his own stunts and for starring in the Commando film series. He is also set to take on a major Hollywood role in Street Fighter.
(Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)
Akshay Kumar (Standing at #10)
Akshay Kumar (born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967) is a prolific Indian actor, producer, and television personality, popularly known as “Khiladi Kumar” of Bollywood. With a career spanning over three decades, he has appeared in more than 150 Hindi films, first rising to fame through action roles and the Khiladi series before successfully branching into comedy and drama.
(Image: IMDb)
Kritika Kamra (Standing #11)
Kritika Kamra (born October 25, 1988) is a well-known Indian actress recognised for her work across television, films, and OTT platforms. She rose to fame with popular TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and later made a successful transition to web series with notable roles in Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan.
(Image: Kritika Kamra/Instagram)
Pradeep Ranganathan (Standing at #18)
Pradeep Ranganathan (born July 25, 1993) is a well-known Tamil film director, actor, and screenwriter recognised for his modern, tech-driven, and relatable storytelling style. He rose to prominence with his directorial debut, Comali and later achieved widespread stardom by writing, directing, and starring in the successful 2022 film Love Today.
(Image: @pradeep_ranganathan/Instagram)
Ken Karunaas (Standing at #21)
Ken Karunaas (born April 18, 2001) is a 24-year-old Indian actor, director, singer, and lyricist active in Tamil cinema. He is the son of Karunaas and Grace Karunaas. He gained recognition with his breakthrough role in Asuran and later directed the 2026 blockbuster youth comedy Youth.
(Image: @Ken Karunaas/Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao (Standing at #22)
Rajkummar Rao (born August 31, 1984) is a critically acclaimed and versatile Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi cinema. Renowned for his intense performances and commitment to method acting, he has earned a National Film Award along with multiple Filmfare Awards. He is best known for his roles in films such as Shahid, Newton, Trapped, Stree, and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
(Image: @Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra (Standing at #23)
Sanya Malhotra (born 25 February 1992) is a noted Indian actress and trained dancer who primarily appears in Hindi films. She rose to prominence with her debut as Babita Kumari in the sports drama Dangal. She has since earned recognition for her performances in Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Ludo, Pagglait, and Sam Bahadur.
(Image: @Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)
Sai Tamhankar (Standing at #26)
Sai Tamhankar (born 25 June 1986) is a prominent Indian actress known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. She is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi films, with notable appearances in Duniyadari and Dhurala. She has also earned nationwide recognition for her roles in Bollywood films such as Hunterrr and Mimi.
(Image: @saietamhankar/Instagram)
Wamiqa Gabbi (Standing at #30)
Wamiqa Gabbi (born September 29, 1993, in Chandigarh) is a versatile Indian actress known for her work across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, as well as OTT projects. She first gained recognition with films such as Godha and Ishq Brandy. More recently, she has received widespread acclaim for her performances in the web series Jubilee and the film Khufiya.
(Image: @wamiqagabbi/Instagram)
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