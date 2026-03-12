Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026 as per Forbes: No Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise - THIS filmmaker tops the list with $7.1 billion
The 2026 Forbes World’s Billionaires list shows a record 3,428 billionaires worldwide, about 400 more than in 2025, with a combined wealth of $20.1 trillion. While most billionaires come from business and technology, a small group of celebrity billionaires built their fortunes after first becoming famous in entertainment or sports. Below are the top 10 celebrity billionaires highlighted by Forbes.
Magic Johnson - Number 10
Net worth $1.6B. Former Los Angeles Lakers star whose wealth mainly comes from investments and his stake in Equitrust Life Insurance Company.
Peter Jackson - Number 09
Net worth $1.9B. Director of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, who became a billionaire after selling part of Wētā FX to Unity Software.
Kim Kardashian - Number 08
Net worth $1.9B. Built most of her wealth through her shapewear brand Skims after rising to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Taylor Swift - Number 07
Net worth $2B. Earned billionaire status through The Eras Tour, music royalties, and her valuable music catalogue.
Jay-Z - Number 06
Net worth $2.8B. Increased his wealth through businesses like Armand de Brignac Champagne and D'Usse Cognac.
Oprah Winfrey - Number 05
Net worth $3.2B. Built a media empire from The Oprah Winfrey Show and invested heavily in film and real estate.
Vince McMahon - Number 04
Net worth $3.6B. Expanded World Wrestling Entertainment globally and helped create TKO Group Holdings after merging WWE with Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Michael Jordan - Number 03
Net worth $4.3B. Earned billions from endorsements with Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade, plus ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.
George Lucas - Number 02
Net worth $5.2B, creator of Star Wars, who sold Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company.
Steven Spielberg
Ranked number 01 with a net worth of $7.1B, the richest celebrity billionaire and legendary director behind films like Jaws and Jurassic Park.
