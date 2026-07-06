Netflix’s library keeps growing by the month, serving up a massive variety of fresh films and binge-worthy series across languages and genres. To help you sort through the noise, the platform continuously tracks what’s capturing the public's attention—offering a real-time pulse check on exactly what the country is hitting play on right now.
If you are looking for your next movie night pick, here are the top 10 movies currently trending across India:
Teach You a Lesson is a South Korean action-drama set in a world where the government creates the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB) to tackle severe school bullying and restore discipline in collapsing school systems.
At its core is former special forces captain Na Hwa-jin, who leads a covert, unorthodox task force. Operating outside conventional rules, they use aggressive—and often physical—methods to confront violent students and expose corrupt parents, blurring the line between justice and brutality.
Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2026. This season introduces a brand new dynamic, moving exclusively to Netflix for a 6-week run featuring 30 episodes streaming every Saturday to Thursday at 8:00 PM.
(Image: Instagram)
India’s Got Latent is an unfiltered, highly viral reality-comedy talent show created, produced, and hosted by Indian stand-up comedian and internet personality Samay Raina. The show is a satirical take on traditional TV talent hunts (like India's Got Talent), mixed with the raw, brutal roast format of underground comedy shows like Kill Tony. Instead of polished, mainstream skills, everyday people hit the stage to showcase eccentric, bizarre, and entirely unconventional "latent" talents.
The story revolves around Subramanyam "Subbu" (Sundeep Kishan), a chronically unlucky young man battling deep insecurity under the shadow of his domineering father. Desperate for validation and eager to escape relentless family pressure, Subbu takes a massive leap of faith. He secretly accepts a job as a Sex Education Officer, a move that lands him right in the middle of Maakipur, a staunchly conservative rural village completely unready for his curriculum.
Set in a rich fantasy realm where chosen individuals can psychokinetically manipulate the elements, Avatar: The Last Airbender centers on a 12-year-old boy named Aang. As the Avatar, he bears the sole responsibility of balancing the global scales. To stop a hundred years of global warfare, Aang and his companions must undertake a high-stakes journey to defeat the ruthless Fire Nation supreme rulers.
Kim Do-hyeon (So Ji-sub), once a legendary black-ops operative, now lives a quiet life as a single father, carefully burying his violent past. But when his teenage daughter, Min-ji, is kidnapped after a clash with a ruthless construction tycoon, his old world comes crashing back.
Dropping the facade of an ordinary man, he reawakens the lethal instincts and combat mastery that once made him feared under the codename “Code 66.” Driven by vengeance and desperation, he embarks on a relentless mission to track down those responsible and bring his daughter home.
I Will Find You follows David Burroughs (Sam Worthington), a man serving a life sentence after being wrongly convicted of his young son’s murder. Five years into his imprisonment, his world is shattered again when his former sister-in-law, Rachel (Britt Lower), brings him a photograph that suggests the unthinkable, his son, Matthew, may still be alive.
Driven by hope and desperation, David breaks out of prison and teams up with Rachel to follow the trail of evidence. As they dig deeper, they uncover a far-reaching conspiracy that goes far beyond his wrongful conviction, forcing David to risk everything in a race to find and save his son.
(All Images: IMDb)