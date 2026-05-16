Top 10 shows in India on Netflix today (March 16, 2026): Glory to If Wishes Could Kill - Check what's trending now
Netflix keeps refreshing its catalogue every month with a mix of new movies, web series, documentaries, and regional content for audiences across different tastes and languages. Along with these fresh additions, the platform also highlights what’s currently trending, the titles that are generating the most buzz and pulling in massive viewership numbers. These trending lists offer a quick snapshot of what people across India are watching right now.
What's trending on Netflix today?
Every month, the streaming platform updates its library with new movies, series, documentaries, and regional titles across genres and languages. It also highlights the most-watched and most popular content, giving a clear snapshot of what audiences across India are currently enjoying.
Here’s a look at the top 10 movies currently trending on Netflix India:
Glory
Set in a violent boxing hub in North India, the story follows a broken family led by a strict boxing coach and his two sons. When a shocking tragedy hits them, buried family secrets, rivalry, and revenge slowly come to the surface. What begins as a fight for Olympic glory turns into a brutal battle of loyalty, truth, and survival.
If wishes could kill
What begins as a harmless desire for a better life soon spirals into chaos when wishes start coming true in terrifying ways. The story follows characters forced to confront the deadly consequences of their own ambitions, greed, and hidden fears.
Devil May Cry
A fearless demon hunter with a sharp tongue and unmatched fighting skills takes on powerful supernatural enemies threatening humanity. Packed with stylish action and dark humour, the series follows his battle against evil forces while uncovering mysteries tied to his own past.
Maamla Legal Hai
Set inside a chaotic district court, the series blends humour and courtroom drama through the lives of quirky lawyers, ambitious interns, and eccentric clients. Amid bizarre legal cases and office politics, the characters struggle to balance justice, survival, and personal dreams.
Sold Out on You
Two people from completely different worlds find their lives unexpectedly intertwined through love, misunderstandings, and emotional baggage. As feelings deepen, they must decide whether they are willing to risk everything for a relationship that constantly tests them.
Between Father and Son
A strained relationship between a father and his son takes centre stage as years of silence, regret, and emotional distance come to the surface. Through painful conversations and life-changing events, both are forced to confront the past and rediscover what family truly means.
Man on Fire
In a crime-heavy 2026 city, a former special forces operative takes a protection job for a young girl. When she is kidnapped, he unleashes a ruthless revenge mission, uncovering a deeper criminal conspiracy while tearing through everyone responsible.
Legend
Set in a rapidly evolving 2026 London, Legend follows two twin brothers who rise from the streets to build a powerful criminal empire using modern tech, cyber networks, and old-school violence. As their influence spreads globally, the line between business and crime blurs. But when ambition, ego, and betrayal start pulling them in opposite directions, their empire begins to collapse from within, turning brother against brother in a brutal fight for control, survival, and legacy.
My Royal Nemesis
A strong-willed woman finds herself constantly clashing with a charming royal figure who seems impossible to avoid. As rivalry slowly turns into attraction, palace secrets, power struggles, and emotional conflicts complicate their growing connection.
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Set against the backdrop of an underground smuggling network, the film explores greed, betrayal, and survival in a world ruled by crime. As law enforcement closes in, alliances begin to crack, exposing the dangerous web connecting powerful criminals and desperate individuals.
(All Images: IMDb)
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