TOP 5 Highly-Anticipated Tamil Film Releases: Bison, Rakkayie To Good Bad Ugly - In Pics
photoDetails

TOP 5 Highly-Anticipated Tamil Film Releases: Bison, Rakkayie To Good Bad Ugly - In Pics

5 BIG Tamil Films to Watch Out For: Here’s a look at the top five Tamil films generating buzz that should be on your watchlist.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Highly-Anticipated Tamil Film Releases Of 2025

Highly-Anticipated Tamil Film Releases Of 2025

Tamil cinema is set for an exciting year with a stellar lineup of films featuring gripping narratives, compelling visuals, and power-packed performances. Here’s a look at the top five Tamil films generating buzz that should be on your watchlist.

 

Test

Test

Helmed by debutant director S. Shashikanth, Test is one of the most anticipated sports dramas of the year. The film boasts a substantial star cast, including R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, Lirish Rahav, Kaali Venkat, Murugadoss, Nassar, Mohan Raman, and Vinay Varma. Test revolves around the world of cricket, telling the story of a national-level cricketer, a scientist, and a teacher. The film is slated for release on April 4, 2025.

Retro

Retro

Pooja Hegde is set to share screen space with Suriya in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Blending action and emotion, Retro also features Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar. The film is set for release on May 1, 2025.

Rakkayie

Rakkayie

Nayanthara’s upcoming period action drama Rakkayie, directed by Senthil Nallasamy, tells the story of a courageous mother who declares war when her daughter’s life is threatened by a monster. This gripping drama is scheduled to release on April 14, 2025.

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly

Among the most anticipated films of 2025, Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and stars Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu. Poised to be an intense action-thriller, Good Bad Ugly is scheduled to hit screens on April 10, 2025.

Bison

Bison

Directed by the acclaimed Mari Selvaraj, Bison is one of the year’s most awaited sports dramas. Starring Dhruv Vikram in a transformative role as a Kabaddi player, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, the film blends themes of passion, resilience, and triumph. Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Neelam Studios, has unveiled the film’s striking first look, setting the tone for its grand release.

