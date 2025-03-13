TOP 5 Highly-Anticipated Tamil Film Releases: Bison, Rakkayie To Good Bad Ugly - In Pics

6 / 6

Directed by the acclaimed Mari Selvaraj, Bison is one of the year’s most awaited sports dramas. Starring Dhruv Vikram in a transformative role as a Kabaddi player, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, the film blends themes of passion, resilience, and triumph. Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Neelam Studios, has unveiled the film’s striking first look, setting the tone for its grand release.