Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860084https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/top-5-influencers-who-are-making-noise-in-bollywood-kusha-kapila-to-harsh-gujral-2860084
NewsPhotosTop 5 Influencers Who Are Making Noise In Bollywood: Kusha Kapila To Harsh Gujral Top 5 Influencers Who Are Making Noise In Bollywood: Kusha Kapila To Harsh Gujral
photoDetails

Top 5 Influencers Who Are Making Noise In Bollywood: Kusha Kapila To Harsh Gujral

Influencers Who Transitioned From Social Media to Big Screens: Here's looking at the top 5 influencers who are taking over Bollywood.

 

 

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Top 5 Influencers Taking Over Bollywood

1/6
Top 5 Influencers Taking Over Bollywood

From Social Media to Silver Screens: Post COVID-19 era, there has been a surge in social media influencers worldwide and not just in India. From serious, light-hearted to relatable content - the medium of social media has been a hit with the masses. Today, let's take a look at some of the top-notch desi influencers who have taken a giant step into the showbiz world. Here's looking at the top 5 influencers who are taking over Bollywood:

 

Follow Us

Vishnu Kaushal

2/6
Vishnu Kaushal

Vishu Kaushal made his acting debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'. He played the role of Gulab Nagra, one of Shah Rukh Khan's companions. Though Vishnu Kaushal featured in a brief role, he delivered an impeccable on-screen performance despite being a debutant.

Follow Us

Viraj Ghelani

3/6
Viraj Ghelani

After establishing himself as one of the most famous influencers, Viraj Ghelani stepped into Bollywood with the thriller comedy, 'Govinda Naam Mera'. He played the role of Baldev Chaddha aka Ballu - the love interest of Bhumi Pednekar. Despite limited screen time, Viraj Ghelani served drama and comedy on the big screens, leaving audiences wanting more. Beyond this, he also starred in the Gujarati film 'Jhamkudi', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of Gujarati films last year.

 

Follow Us

Kusha Kapila

4/6
Kusha Kapila

Over the years, Kusha Kapila has witnessed a steady rise, from being a social media personality to being a part of Bollywood films. She brought her lighthearted self to films like 'Sukhee', and 'Thank You For Coming' among others. 

Follow Us

Harsh Gujral

5/6
Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral is all set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming film, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', and will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet. Harsh Gujral will feature as Arjun Kapoor's friend and is poised to bring a wave of laughter moments with his knack of being a comedian.

Follow Us

Aaditya Kulshreshth

6/6
Aaditya Kulshreshth

Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu starred in the recently released rom-com, 'Loveyapa'. The standup comedian played the role of Junaid Khan's friend named Lamba and added depth to the film's comical plot with his humorous portrayal.

Follow Us
Top 5 Influencers Who Are Making Noise In BollywoodTop 5 Influencers Taking Over BollywoodKusha KapilaHarsh GujralKusha Kapila affairKusha Kapila divorceKusha Kapila Boyfriendlist of social media influencers in Indiatop influencers in IndiaEntertainmentinfluencers in Bollywoodkusha Kapila hot picsApoorva Mukhija
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
camera icon9
title
gluten-free Indian food
Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist
camera icon8
title
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer To Travis Head: 8 Batters Expected To Shine At Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Unique pickles to try
7 Unique Pickles To Try For A Flavourful Twist
camera icon7
title
PM-SYM
PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Pension Scheme: What Happens If Beneficiary Dies? Check Eligibility, Payout, Withdrawal Criteria And How To Apply
NEWS ON ONE CLICK