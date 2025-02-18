Top 5 Influencers Who Are Making Noise In Bollywood: Kusha Kapila To Harsh Gujral
Influencers Who Transitioned From Social Media to Big Screens: Here's looking at the top 5 influencers who are taking over Bollywood.
Top 5 Influencers Taking Over Bollywood
From Social Media to Silver Screens: Post COVID-19 era, there has been a surge in social media influencers worldwide and not just in India. From serious, light-hearted to relatable content - the medium of social media has been a hit with the masses. Today, let's take a look at some of the top-notch desi influencers who have taken a giant step into the showbiz world. Here's looking at the top 5 influencers who are taking over Bollywood:
Vishnu Kaushal
Vishu Kaushal made his acting debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'. He played the role of Gulab Nagra, one of Shah Rukh Khan's companions. Though Vishnu Kaushal featured in a brief role, he delivered an impeccable on-screen performance despite being a debutant.
Viraj Ghelani
After establishing himself as one of the most famous influencers, Viraj Ghelani stepped into Bollywood with the thriller comedy, 'Govinda Naam Mera'. He played the role of Baldev Chaddha aka Ballu - the love interest of Bhumi Pednekar. Despite limited screen time, Viraj Ghelani served drama and comedy on the big screens, leaving audiences wanting more. Beyond this, he also starred in the Gujarati film 'Jhamkudi', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of Gujarati films last year.
Kusha Kapila
Over the years, Kusha Kapila has witnessed a steady rise, from being a social media personality to being a part of Bollywood films. She brought her lighthearted self to films like 'Sukhee', and 'Thank You For Coming' among others.
Harsh Gujral
Harsh Gujral is all set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming film, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', and will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet. Harsh Gujral will feature as Arjun Kapoor's friend and is poised to bring a wave of laughter moments with his knack of being a comedian.
Aaditya Kulshreshth
Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu starred in the recently released rom-com, 'Loveyapa'. The standup comedian played the role of Junaid Khan's friend named Lamba and added depth to the film's comical plot with his humorous portrayal.
Trending Photos