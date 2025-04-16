Top 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Millionaire Business Tycoons - In Pics

2 / 8

After winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with a brief appearance in Sultanat (1986). But it was her debut as a lead actress in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Aamir Khan, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She married Jay Mehta in 1995 and continued to work and has been a part of movies like National Award-winning Punjabi film Des Hoyaa Pardes (2004), Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein (both 2003), 7½ Phere and My Brother Nikhil (both 2005), and Bas Ek Pal (2006) among others.

The Bollywood diva bagged herself a spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. She has been ranked among the top 10 self-made women in India with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. She is the second richest actor in India, just after Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of over Rs 7000 crore. She co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with her businessman husband, Jay Mehta (Chairman of The Mehta Group, since 1995) and actor-friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta-Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta, who own the Mehta Group which is spread over Africa, India, Canada and United States. He is the cousin of late Kenyan race car driver, Shekhar Mehta.