Top 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Millionaire Business Tycoons - In Pics

Today let's take a look at those leading ladies of Bollywood who chose their partners not from the same profession but outside the showbiz realm. List of top actresses who tied the knot with millionaire business tycoons:
Juhi Chawla
After winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with a brief appearance in Sultanat (1986). But it was her debut as a lead actress in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Aamir Khan, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She married Jay Mehta in 1995 and continued to work and has been a part of movies like National Award-winning Punjabi film Des Hoyaa Pardes (2004), Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein (both 2003), 7½ Phere and My Brother Nikhil (both 2005), and Bas Ek Pal (2006) among others.
The Bollywood diva bagged herself a spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. She has been ranked among the top 10 self-made women in India with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. She is the second richest actor in India, just after Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of over Rs 7000 crore. She co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with her businessman husband, Jay Mehta (Chairman of The Mehta Group, since 1995) and actor-friend Shah Rukh Khan.
Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta-Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta, who own the Mehta Group which is spread over Africa, India, Canada and United States. He is the cousin of late Kenyan race car driver, Shekhar Mehta.
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. He is a Partner at Piramal Fund Management, which is the fiduciary arm of the financial services business of Piramal Group. The financial services company currently manages or advises Rs 4,300 crore in total funds.
Asin Thottumkal
This popular Pan-India actress Asin got married to millionaire Rahul Sharma in 2016. Rahul Sharma is the co-founder and CEO of Micromax. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at Rs 1,300 crore. He also owns Revolt Intellicorp, India’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based electric bike.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough, an American-born businessman, currently serves as Senior Vice President at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company in 2016. Preity Zinta is valued at approximately $15 million (Rs 125 crore) reportedly.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in 2022. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and an investment banker. Mouni Roy's estimated net worth stands at Rs 41 crore, according to News18.
Sharmin Segal
The Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal got married to the Torrent Group heir Aman Mehta in 2023. The multinational conglomerate’s subsidiaries include Torrent Pharma, where Aman Mehta currently serves as an Executive Director. Torrent Pharma’s revenue stands at $4.6 billion (approximately Rs 38,411 crore), according to Forbes. Aman’s father Samir Mehta is the Chairman of Torrent Group, and his staggering net worth stands at $6.8 billion (approximately Rs 56,782 crore), as per GQ India.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Anand Ahuja is the Founder of Bhaane, a retail company, and Co-founder of VegNonVeg, a sneaker brand. His family owns Shahi Exports, India’s largest export firm, making Anand’s staggering net worth stand at Rs 4,000 crore.
