Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
Bollywood Movies With Most Songs: Music is everyone's love language, and Bollywood has always blended perfect hits, soulful tracks, and timeless classics. Today, let’s uncover an interesting trivia about the films with the highest number of songs. Among them is one movie that set a Guinness World Record for having the most songs in a film. It was released way back in 1932. Can you guess which film it is? Lets Find out!
Baiju Bawra (1952)
Baiju Bawra (starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari) tells the story of a singer said to surpass Tansen in Akbar’s court. With music by Naushad and 17 soulful songs voiced by legends like Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Ustad Amir Khan, it remains a classical masterpiece.
Gully Boy (2019)
The Bollywood film Gully Boy features a robust 18‑track soundtrack—an eclectic mix of hip-hop, rap, and fusion tunes with contributions from a staggering 54 artists, including DIVINE, Naezy, Ranveer Singh, Jasleen Royal, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Karsh Kale, and more.
Jagga Jasoos (2017)
The musical-adventure Jagga Jasoos is indeed extraordinary, it features 29 songs woven directly into the narrative, making it one of Bollywood’s largest soundtracks ever.
Dev.D (2009)
Dev.D offers a whopping 18 tracks composed by Amit Trivedi, spanning styles from Punjabi and Haryanvi folk to rock, metal, Awadhi folk, and world music.
Hum Apke Hain Koun (1994)
The 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! features a 14-song, composed by Raamlaxman with lyrics by Dev Kohli and Ravinder Rawal.
Rockstar (2011)
The Bollywood film Rockstar (2011) features a 14‑track soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Inder Sabha (1932)
The 1932 film Indrasabha, which had a total of 71 songs is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of 'Most songs in a film musical'. The film was directed by Jamahedji Jehangirji Madan and starred Nissar, Jehanara Kajjan, Abdul Rehman Kabuli and Mukhtar Begum in the lead roles. The 71 songs were composed by music director Nagardas Nayak.
