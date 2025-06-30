Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks

photoDetails

Bollywood Movies With Most Songs: Music is everyone's love language, and Bollywood has always blended perfect hits, soulful tracks, and timeless classics. Today, let’s uncover an interesting trivia about the films with the highest number of songs. Among them is one movie that set a Guinness World Record for having the most songs in a film. It was released way back in 1932. Can you guess which film it is? Lets Find out!