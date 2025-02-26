Top 7 Highest-Paid Bhojpuri Actresses: Number 1 Star Was Once Dating Biggest Bhojpuri Actor, Participated In Bigg Boss OTT, Net Worth Is In Crores...

2 / 8

Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is an avid social media user and regularly shares her personal and professional updates online with fans. She began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She was rumoured to be dating top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh some years back. However, the two broke-up and their alleged spat made headlines back then. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

According to Jagran.com, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 50-60 crore. She reportedly charges Rs 12- 18 Lakh per movie.