Top 7 Highest-Paid Bhojpuri Actresses: Number 1 Star Was Once Dating Biggest Bhojpuri Actor, Participated In Bigg Boss OTT, Net Worth Is In Crores...

Top 7 Highest-Paid Bhojpuri Actresses
Indian cinema includes a plethora of movies being made in languages other than Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides the regional industry, Bhojpuri film business is also on a rise. Some of the biggest names from Bhojpuri are have either worked in Television, Bollywood or even moved to politics. From Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari to Shweta Tiwari - the list is long. Today, let's take a look at highest-paid Bhojpuri actresses:
Akshara Singh
Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is an avid social media user and regularly shares her personal and professional updates online with fans. She began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.
She was rumoured to be dating top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh some years back. However, the two broke-up and their alleged spat made headlines back then. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.
According to Jagran.com, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 50-60 crore. She reportedly charges Rs 12- 18 Lakh per movie.
Rani Chatterjee
Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has worked all the A-listers in her Bhojpuri movie career. She has been working for over a decade now and has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.
The actress reportedly has an estimated net worth of Rs 43 crore. She reportedly earns Rs 25-30 lakh per film.
Pakkhi Hegde
Pakkhi Hegde a Tuluva from Mangalore, started her acting career with Main Banoongi Miss India. She then worked with Manoj Tiwari in Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan, Paramveer Parsuram and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, and with Pawan Singh in Pyar Mohabbat Zindabaad and Devar Bhabhi.
She has a net worth of about Rs 30-40 crore.
Aamrapali Dubey
Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is an avid social media user. The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema.
According to the Prabhat Khabar website, she has an estimated net worth of Rs 14-30 crore. Reports suggest she charges Rs 30-35 lakh per film.
Monalisa
Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa, who is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, moved to TV with Nazar. She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was also seen in TV shows such as 'Nazar', 'Namak Issk Ka', 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Smart Jodi', and many more. Her net worth is about Rs 35-40 crore. She charges Rs 35-40 lakh per project.
Kajal Raghwani
According to an NDTV report, Kajal charges Rs 28-30 lakh per film. Top Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is quite popular on social media platforms. She started off in Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 with a film titled 'Rihai', followed by Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar is adored by the audience. Her net worth as per Jagran report is Rs 14 crore.
Anjana Singh
Anjana Singh made her on-screen debut with Ek Aur Faulad (2012) and her Bhojpuri television debut was Bhag Na Bache Koi. Rs 21 crore is said to be the estimated net worth of the actress, according to Jagran.com report. She is also known as the lady Rajinikanth of the industry. In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.
She has worked with almost all the top stars and filmmakers. With over a decade of experience, Anjana Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the business. She charges Rs 15-20 lakh per film.
