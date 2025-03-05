Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 7 Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Sreeleela Top 7 Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Sreeleela
Top 7 Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Sreeleela

Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: Today, let's scroll through a list of most educated female stars from the South Indian film industry

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Highly Educated South Indian Actresses

Highly Educated South Indian Actresses

Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: While we love our favourite celebrities for their acting chops on the big screens, it is interesting to find out about their educational background. Today, let's scroll through a list of most educated female stars from the South Indian film industry

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

South actress Sreeleela's mother is a gynecologist. Inspired by her, the 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021. 

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika's daughter Shruti Haasan completed her schooling from Lady Andal school in Chennai and moved to Mumbai to obtain a degree in psychology at St Andrew's College. Her love for movies and music continued and she eventually went to the US to continue to learn music at the Musicians Institute in California, before returning to Chennai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Educational Qualitfication

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Educational Qualitfication

Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was schooled at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and then completed a degree in commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi

She completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University. The famous actress known for her brilliant acting chops and no-make-up look will next be seen playing Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in pivotal parts.

Rashmika Mandanna's Educational Background

Rashmika Mandanna's Educational Background

Pushpa 2's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna, who is ruling the Box Office with her back-to-back hits including Chhaava being the recent blockbuster happens to be one of South India's highest-paid actresses. She was featured in Forbes India's 2024 list of '30 Under 30'. She studied at Coorg Public School, a boarding school in Gonikoppal. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology, Journalism and English Literature at M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bangalore.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

The popular star in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Gilli (2009). She studied at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi and later completed a degree in Mathematics from the Jesus and Mary College, Delhi.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty

Popular actress known for her work in majorly Telugu and Tamil cinema, she has featured in over 50 films. Also, she is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. She did her Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She was also a yoga instructor, trained under Bharat Thakur.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK