Top 7 Highly Educated South Indian Actresses: Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Sreeleela

Pushpa 2's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna, who is ruling the Box Office with her back-to-back hits including Chhaava being the recent blockbuster happens to be one of South India's highest-paid actresses. She was featured in Forbes India's 2024 list of '30 Under 30'. She studied at Coorg Public School, a boarding school in Gonikoppal. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology, Journalism and English Literature at M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bangalore.