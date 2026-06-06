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NewsPhotosTop 7 movies in India on Netflix today (June 06, 2026): Maa Behen to The Nun - Check what's trending now
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Top 7 movies in India on Netflix today (June 06, 2026): Maa Behen to The Nun - Check what's trending now

Netflix continues to grow its streaming catalogue each month, adding a diverse mix of movies and series across genres and languages to cater to a wide range of viewers. Alongside these new additions, the platform highlights its most-watched and trending titles, offering insight into the content currently capturing audience attention.

These rankings provide a snapshot of what viewers across India are streaming right now. Here are the top 10 movies currently trending on Netflix India:

Updated:Jun 06, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
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Maa Behen

1/7
Maa Behen

After an unpopular mother and her two daughters find a corpse in their kitchen, they are forced to band together to conceal the body and keep the incident hidden from their traditional neighbours.

 

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Kara

2/7
Kara

Set in 1991 in a rural setting, Kara follows Karasaami, a reformed thief played by Dhanush, who is struggling to break free from his criminal past. The film is a gritty Tamil action thriller that blends crime, emotion, and survival, unfolding as a powerful story rooted in the early 1990s.

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Meg 2: The Trench

3/7
Meg 2: The Trench

Rescue diver Jonas Taylor and researcher Jiuming embark on a deep-sea expedition into the Mariana Trench. What begins as a scientific mission quickly descends into chaos when they discover an illegal corporate mining operation lurking beneath the ocean’s depths. Their survival is then put to the ultimate test as they are attacked by massive Megalodons, prehistoric reptiles, and a colossal octopus emerging from the abyss.

 

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Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

4/7
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings together two legendary Titans as they join forces to confront a new threat unlike any they have faced before. When the ruthless Skar King emerges from the Hollow Earth alongside Shimo, a powerful ice-breathing Titan under his control, their plan to dominate the surface world puts humanity at risk. Forced to set aside their long-standing rivalry, Godzilla and Kong unite for a high-stakes battle to stop the invasion and restore balance before it's too late.

 

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Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

5/7
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a gripping prequel that traces the origins of Imperator Furiosa across 15 years in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. After being abducted from the peaceful Green Place by the ruthless warlord Dementus and his biker gang, Furiosa endures immense loss, including the murder of her mother. As she grows into a formidable survivor, she forms an uneasy alliance with Immortan Joe and embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance against the man who shattered her life.

 

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Kartavya

6/7
Kartavya

Kartavya centres on Inspector Pawan Malik, a conflicted police officer navigating the turbulent North Indian town of Jhamli. His world is thrown into turmoil when a journalist under his protection is murdered by a manipulated teenage assassin. The killing exposes a web of power and corruption linked to Anand Shri, an influential spiritual leader with deep political connections, forcing Malik to confront the blurred lines between duty, justice, and personal conviction.

 

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The Nun

7/7
The Nun

Set in Romania in 1952, The Nun follows a priest and a novice nun dispatched by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious death of a nun at a secluded abbey. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover the presence of Valak, a powerful demonic entity first introduced in The Conjuring 2. Facing sinister supernatural forces, they must fight to prevent an ancient gateway to hell from unleashing unimaginable evil.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

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