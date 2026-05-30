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NewsPhotosTop 7 movies in India on Netflix today (May 30, 2026): Kara to Youth - Check what's trending now
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Top 7 movies in India on Netflix today (May 30, 2026): Kara to Youth - Check what's trending now

Netflix keeps expanding its streaming library. Every month, it adds a fresh lineup of films and series. These releases span multiple genres and languages, designed for a wide range of viewers.

Alongside new content, the platform closely monitors trending titles. It highlights shows and movies that are making headlines or drawing large audiences. These updates give a real-time snapshot of viewing habits across India.

Here’s a look at the top 7 movies currently trending in India:

Updated:May 30, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
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Kara

1/7
Kara

Kara, starring Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Raja, is a rural action thriller set in 1991 that follows a reformed thief who has left his criminal past behind, but is pulled back into a life of crime when predatory banks trap his father in overwhelming debt, ultimately pushing him into a tense confrontation with a determined police officer.

 

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Kartavya

2/7
Kartavya

Kartavya, a gritty Hindi crime thriller streaming on Netflix, is set in the fictional town of Jhamli and follows SHO Pawan Malik, played by Saif Ali Khan. The story intensifies when a journalist under his protection is shot while investigating a powerful cult leader, Anand Shri, portrayed by Saurabh Dwivedi, forcing Malik into a high-stakes manhunt and a personal crisis.

 

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Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha

3/7
Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha

Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha (associated with Dhurandhar The Revenge) follows an Indian deep-cover operative who enters Karachi’s criminal underworld. Motivated by personal loss, he infiltrates violent syndicates and the political power structure in Pakistan, working to dismantle a dangerous nexus from within while seeking revenge for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

 

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Ladies First

4/7
Ladies First

Ladies First is a high-concept gender-swap satire that centres on Damien Sachs, a misogynistic ad executive who is suddenly transported into an alternate matriarchal reality after an accident. In this new world, he must confront reversed power dynamics, experiencing sexism, objectification, and workplace inequality firsthand. As he struggles to survive within this system, he gradually develops empathy and begins to question his past beliefs, all while seeking a way back to his original reality.

 

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GOAT

5/7
GOAT

GOAT follows Will, a small American pygmy goat with big ambitions who gets an unexpected chance to play “roarball,” a fast, full-contact co-ed sport dominated by the toughest animals in the world. After a viral video shows him daring to challenge the league’s MVP, he is recruited into the professional circuit. From there, he sets out to shake up the sport and prove he belongs at the highest level.

 

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Swapped

6/7
Swapped

Swapped is a Netflix animated buddy comedy that follows Ollie, voiced by Michael B. Jordan, and Ivy, voiced by Juno Temple, two natural enemies who are suddenly forced to cooperate after accidentally swapping bodies through magical plant pods. Thrown into each other’s lives, they must navigate chaos, survive unfamiliar challenges, and find a way to reverse the swap before a looming evil threatens to destroy their home.

 

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Youth

7/7
Youth

Youth (2026) is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by and starring Ken Karunas. It follows Praveen, a mischievous 15-year-old high school student determined to find true love before graduation. As he stumbles through awkward crushes, shifting friendships, and inevitable heartbreaks, he gradually discovers what growing up really means, learning lessons about maturity, responsibility, and genuine affection along the way.

(All Images: IMDb)

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