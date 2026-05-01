Top 7 movies of Anushka Sharma you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT Platforms; From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, to Band Baaja Baaraat
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: As actress Anushka Sharma celebrates her 38th birthday today, May 1, 2026; here are top 7 movies you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT Platforms.
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Born on 1 May 1988, Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular bollywood actresses in India. She is also a film producer and has won many awards including Filmfare and IIFA. Sharma has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in the 2010s, Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018. Anushka Sharma tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The couple has two adorable children Vamika and Akaay. As the actress turns 38 today, here are her top 7 movies you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Band Baaja Baaraat is often hailed as Anushka's best performance. In this film, she played the ambitious Shruti Kakkar, a wedding planner in Delhi. Thisfilm also marked Ranveer Singh's debut and their chemistry made it a direct cult favorite. Band Baaja Baaraat is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
NH10 (2015)
NH10 marks Anushka’s debut as a producer. In the film, you can see her in a raw, gritty role as a woman fighting for survival on a highway. Critics praised it as one of the best survival thrillers in Bollywood. You can watch NH10 on ZEE5 or Jio Cinema.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marks Anushka’s blockbuster debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka plays the role of a young woman who loved to dance. She married a simple guy who later turned out to be the man of her dreams. You can watch Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi on Netflix.
Sultan (2016)
Sultan stars Salman-Anushka in the lead roles and was a massive commercial hit across India. In Sultan, Anushka plays the role of a fierce wrestler and coach. She also underwent intense training in real life to make her performance look authentic. You can watch Sultan on Netflix.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, and more. It is a fan-favourite. In this film, Anushka plays Alizeh who deals with friendship, heartbreak, and a long-lost love. Fans love the film for its emotional depth and grace. You can watch Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)
In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka portrays Mamta, a realistic and down-to-Earth woman. She plays the role of a supportive wife who helps her husband start a self-reliant business. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Ashish Verma, Yamini Dass, and more. You can watch Sui Dhaaga: Made in India on Netflix.
PK (2014)
PK is a satirical comedy-drama and remains her highest-grossing film. In this film, she played a determined journalist helping an alien understand Earth's religions. It holds a high IMDb rating of 8.1. You can watch PK on Netflix.
(Pic Credits: IMDb)
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