Top 7 movies of Anushka Sharma you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT Platforms; From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, to Band Baaja Baaraat

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Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Born on 1 May 1988, Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular bollywood actresses in India. She is also a film producer and has won many awards including Filmfare and IIFA. Sharma has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in the 2010s, Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018. Anushka Sharma tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The couple has two adorable children Vamika and Akaay. As the actress turns 38 today, here are her top 7 movies you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.