Top 7 NEW On-Screen Pairings To Rule 2025 & 2026: Farhan Akhtar And Raashii Khanna To Lakshya And Ananya Panday - Inside FULL List

Fresh Bollywood Pairings Of 2025, 2026: Bollywood is all set to witness some fresh new on-screen pairings with great storytelling and audience is always excited to watch new on-screen pairs, as they bring fresh chemistry to the screen. From Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna in 120 Bahadur to Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in Tu Yaa Main - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. Here’s a look at TOP 7 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz.