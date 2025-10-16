Top 7 NEW On-Screen Pairings To Rule 2025 & 2026: Farhan Akhtar And Raashii Khanna To Lakshya And Ananya Panday - Inside FULL List
Here’s a look at TOP 7 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz: From Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna in 120 Bahadur to Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in Tu Yaa Main.
Fresh Bollywood Pairings Of 2025, 2026: Bollywood is all set to witness some fresh new on-screen pairings with great storytelling and audience is always excited to watch new on-screen pairs, as they bring fresh chemistry to the screen. From Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna in 120 Bahadur to Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in Tu Yaa Main - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. Here’s a look at TOP 7 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz.
Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna
Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna come together for the first time in the patriotic drama 120 Bahadur. Farhan plays the fearless Major Shaitan Singh, while Raashii brings fresh charm to the screen. The film, depicting the heroic Battle of Rezang La, releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday
Lakshya is all set to romance Ananya Panday for the first time in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, which is all set to release this year. It will be refreshing to watch the two share the screen.
Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh
Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, two talented and charming stars, will share the screen for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming untitled film. Shooting is currently underway, building excitement for this fresh pairing.
Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia
Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Ikkis. The film marks their first on-screen pairing, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the fresh duo bring charm and energy to the big screen.
Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are teaming up for the first time in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the ‘high-concept, date-fright’ film releases next Valentine’s Week, showcasing their chemistry and how they navigate intense survival challenges together.
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani
Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.
