Top 7 worst-rated K-dramas on IMDb, from When the Phone Rings to Money Heist - Check list
K-dramas have taken the world by storm with their engaging stories, powerful performances, and polished production. But not every series hits the mark. Even with big stars and huge expectations, some shows fall flat, leaving viewers disappointed, and a few have even landed among the lowest-rated K-dramas on IMDb.
Goodbye Earth
With just 200 days left before an asteroid destroys the planet, Jin Se-kyung, a dedicated city hall volunteer, stumbles upon a human trafficking network. Teaming up with her doctor fiancé, a military captain, and a priest, she takes on crime, corruption, and a powerful elite group plotting their escape.
IMDb rating: 4.3/10
King the Land
Gu Won, a distant and sharp-tongued hotel heir, steps in to run his family business during an intense inheritance feud. There, he crosses paths with Cheon Sa-rang, a bright and endlessly cheerful employee. Their opposite personalities lead to friction, fun, and eventually romance.
IMDb rating: 5.5/10
When the Phone Rings
Politician Baek Sa-eon and his wife Hong Hee-joo, a mute interpreter, live in a strained and distant marriage. Their quiet routine is disrupted when a kidnapper’s call drags them into a tense situation, bringing buried secrets and emotional wounds to light.
IMDb rating: 5.7/10
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
A mastermind known as the Professor pulls together a skilled team to carry out a massive heist at a unified Korea’s mint. As they execute their plan, rising tensions, shifting loyalties, and pressure from authorities threaten to derail everything.
IMDb rating: 5.8/10
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
After her career collapses, top actress Park Do-ra finds support in Go Pil-seung, a rookie producer who falls for her. As he helps her rebuild her life, their bond deepens while they face both personal and professional struggles.
IMDb rating: 5.8/10
The Scandal of Chunhwa
Princess Hwa-ri, determined to find real love after heartbreak, is caught between two very different men, a charming playboy she’s tied to through a contract marriage and a respected scholar from an elite background.
IMDb rating: 5.8/10
Hierarchy
At an elite high school dominated by wealthy and powerful students, queen bee Jung Jae-i finds her authority challenged by a mysterious transfer student. As rivalries intensify, secrets unravel in a world driven by status, ambition, and hidden agendas.
IMDb rating: 6/10
(All Images: IMDb)
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