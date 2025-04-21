Top 8 Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations That Left Fans Surprised — Karan Johar To Kapil Sharma
From Karan Johar to Kapil Sharma, these celebrities sudden and dramatic weight loss transformations have left fans stunned.
Weight Loss
From Ariana Grande to Karan Johar, a wave of sudden and drastic celebrity weight loss has taken fans by surprise — and sparked concern. While some praised the glow-ups, others questioned how fast these transformations happened.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar’s dramatic weight loss sparked drug rumours, despite the speculations around weight-loss medication, Johar insists his transformation is the result of diet, exercise, and a commitment to better health.
Ariana Grande
After fans pointed out her noticeable weight loss in early 2023 when behind-the-scenes photos from 'Wicked' emerged, Ariana Grande addressed the speculation, sharing that her previous "healthiest" look was actually when she was at her lowest point, struggling with antidepressants and poor habits.
R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan reportedly lost weight in just 21 days through intermittent fasting, a diet rich in green vegetables, and daily early morning walks, while avoiding processed foods and prioritizing good sleep.
Cynthia Erivo
Fans took note of Cynthia Erivo’s slimmer frame during Wicked promos, with various reports suggesting she lost 25 pounds; the actress says her journey is more about confidence and well-being than numbers.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma’s noticeable weight loss has sparked rumors, with some fans speculating he may be using Ozempic, while others believe he drew inspiration from Karan Johar's recent fitness journey.
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor shed 55 kilograms in 18 months through a disciplined routine of healthy eating and regular workouts, achieving a remarkable transformation without relying on surgery or weight-loss pills.
Badshah
Rapper Badshah has stunned fans with his leaner physique, revealing the lifestyle changes and dedication behind his impressive weight loss transformation.
Bhumi Pednekar
After her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar lost over 30 kg through portion control, a balanced diet of home-cooked meals, and regular physical activity, without relying on surgery or fad diets. (Image: Instagram/X)
Trending Photos