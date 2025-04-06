Advertisement
NewsPhotos Top 8 Unmissable Movie Releases In April
Top 8 Unmissable Movie Releases In April

Eight unmissable releases of this year you can't miss this year. From high-octane action to spine-chilling horror check full line-up 

Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Phule

Phule

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan the film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in key roles and is based on social activists Jyotirao and Savitri Bai Phule's remarkable contribution in women's right to education. The film is slated to release on 11 April. 

Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2 is an upcoming horror film directed by Vishal Furia,  A sequel to Chhorii, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal. The film is all set to release on April 11. 

Akaal

Akaal

Akaal is an Hindi-Punjabi film Akaal, is backed by Karan Johar. The period drama is said to be based on the Khalsa warriors. The film stars Gippy Grewal in key role and the film is also written and directed by him. The film also stars Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, and Gurpeet Ghuggi and slated for a worldwide release on April 10. 

The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii

This horror-comedy stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari in crucial roles. The film is slated to hit cinemas on 18th April this year. 

Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar,  Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in key roles. Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18. The film follows the story of fierce lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, determined to reveal the truth and fight against the British Empire for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero

Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles and is slated to release on April 25, 2025. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, Ground Zero is inspired by true events and showcases a high-stakes military operation. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutt also play key roles. it's a high-stakes thriller with twists and action. The film is set to release on 25 April on Netflix. 

Jaat

Jaat

Jaat is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, Regina Cassandra as the female lead role and Randeep Hooda as main antagonist. The film is set to release on 10 April this year. 

