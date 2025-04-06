Top 8 Unmissable Movie Releases In April

3 / 8

Akaal is an Hindi-Punjabi film Akaal, is backed by Karan Johar. The period drama is said to be based on the Khalsa warriors. The film stars Gippy Grewal in key role and the film is also written and directed by him. The film also stars Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, and Gurpeet Ghuggi and slated for a worldwide release on April 10.