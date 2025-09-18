photoDetails

Friday Watchlist (September 19): Cinemagoers are inn for a loaded treat this Friday as theaters gear up with thrillers, courtroom chaos to political drama. The big screen lineup promises a power-packed weekend with much-anticipated releases, from Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3, setting up a high-voltage box office clash.

9 New Film You Can't Miss This Week: From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3