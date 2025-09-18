Advertisement
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3

Friday Watchlist (September 19): Cinemagoers are inn for a loaded treat this Friday as theaters gear up with thrillers, courtroom chaos to political drama. The big screen lineup promises a power-packed weekend with much-anticipated releases, from Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3, setting up a high-voltage box office clash.

9 New Film You Can't Miss This Week: From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashayp's upcoming crime-comedy stars Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in dual roles as Dabloo and Bubloo. The film follows bond between two brothers who walk different paths and shape their destinies with their choices. 

Trikaali

Trikaali

Directed by RaghavendranTrikaali follows a writer whos creations step out of his stories, haunting his reality and demanding justice. 

Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language political action thriller film written and directed by Arun Prabu, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role. 

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is an upcoming American romantic fantasy film. It stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell in lead roles. 

Beauty

Beauty

Beauty follow suspenseful tale of a father`s unshakable love. When his daughter suddenly goes missing, his world is turned upside down. 

Afterburn

Afterburn

Directed by J.J. Perry, When a massive solar flare destroys the Earth's eastern hemisphere, an emboldened treasure hunter for hire adventures to Europe to uncover the coveted Mona Lisa, only to learn the world needs a hero more than it needs a painting. 

Mirage

Mirage

Mirage is an upcoming psychological thriller in Malayalam, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. 

 

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a biographical political drama film is about Ajay Singh Bisht’s journey from monkhood to political power as Yogi Adityanath. 

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in courtroom comedy promises a high-voltage battle fans awaits. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. 

(All Images: IMDb)

10 Theatrical Releases This Week New Movies This Week jolly llb 3 September watchlist Weekend Watchlist Friday Watchlist Nishaanchi Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi
