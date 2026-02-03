Advertisement
Top 10 Bollywood power couples with big age gaps: Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt
Top 10 Bollywood power couples with big age gaps: Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt

Top Bollywood power couples who have huge age-gaps: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt - In pics

Updated:Feb 03, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Bollywood power couples who have huge age-gaps

Bollywood power couples who have huge age-gaps

Bollywood power couples who have huge age-gaps: Today, let's take a look at popular Bollywood couples who have a massive age-gap between them. But despite their age difference, they are rock solid and look fab together. From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj - take a look at complete list.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the most loved power couples in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan have an age gap of roughly 10 years, having tied the knot in 2012. 

Kabir Bedi & Parveen Dusanj

Kabir Bedi & Parveen Dusanj

Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi, 80, tied the knot with British-born producer Parveen Dusanj, 51, marking his fourth marriage. The couple tied the knot on January 16, 2016, which was Kabir’s 70th birthday, after dating for nearly a decade. Parveen is 29 years younger than actor Kabir Bedi. 

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

The couple had an arranged marriage in 2015. They have a 13-year age gap and are blessed with 2 children - a girl and a boy.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan got married to Amrita Singh at 21 but the couple split in 2004. Amrita was 12 years older to him.

Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi

Actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi got married to Archana Puran Singh in 1992. The actress is 7 years older than Parmeet. 

Zarina Wahab And Aditya Pancholi

Zarina Wahab And Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab tied the nuptial knot in 1986. The evergreen couple has an age gap of 6 years.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Sunil Dutt and Nargis got married in 1958. There is only an age gap of one year between the two. 

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

The couple got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The duo has a  5 years age gap. 

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

The couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on December 1, 2018, during one of two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian respectively. PC is 10 years older than Nick.

