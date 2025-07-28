Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2937824https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/top-gen-z-bollywood-actors-who-got-hottest-body-transformation-ahaan-panday-vedang-raina-to-ishaan-khatter-in-pics-2937824
NewsPhotosTop Gen-Z Bollywood Actors Who Got Hottest Body Transformation: Ahaan Panday, Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter - In Pics
photoDetails

Top Gen-Z Bollywood Actors Who Got Hottest Body Transformation: Ahaan Panday, Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter - In Pics

Top Gen-Z Bollywood Actors Who Got Hottest Body Transformation: Check out the list of stars including - Ahaan Panday, Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter 

Updated:Jul 28, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Hottest Body Transformations!

1/6
Hottest Body Transformations!

Top Gen-Z Bollywood Actors Who Got Hottest Body Transformation: Check out the list of stars including - Ahaan Panday, Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter These Bollywood actors have worked hard on their looks - from action-packed roles or emotionally intense performances, their transformations prove that screen presence today is as much about physicality as it is about talent.

Follow Us

Vedang Raina

2/6
Vedang Raina

Vedang’s look for Jigra adds a new dimension to his on-screen persona. The transformation is clean and precise, enhancing both his physical impact and emotional intensity. It’s a calculated shift that pays off visually and tonally.

Follow Us

Rohit Saraf

3/6
Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf’s prep for The Revolutionaries marks his most striking transformation yet. His lean yet muscular frame and sharper intensity signal a complete departure from his earlier roles. He looks physically commanding and emotionally grounded in every frame.

Follow Us

Lakshya

4/6
Lakshya

Lakshya’s recent physical upgrade brings both muscle and magnetism. His sharper frame and intense screen energy show a clear shift toward leading-man territory. The work behind the scenes is visible in every appearance.

Follow Us

Ishaan Khatter

5/6
Ishaan Khatter

Always known for his agility, Ishaan’s recent transformation adds a sharper edge to his movements and presence. With a stronger, more defined physique, he seamlessly blends power with performance in his latest roles.

Follow Us

Ahaan Panday's Hot Body

6/6
Ahaan Panday's Hot Body

In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday walks in with a physique that is equal parts aesthetic and athletic. The defined build and effortless screen presence reflect disciplined preparation, making him one of the most watched debutants this year.

Follow Us
Hottest Body TransformationsGen-Z actors listHot Bollywood actorshot bollywood actressesEntertainmentAhaan PandayAhaan Panday Dating HistoryAhaan Panday picsVedang RainaIshaan Khatter
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series: Sunil Gavaskar Leads, Virat Kohli On 5th, Shubman Gill At...
camera icon8
title
IPL women owners
Queens Of The Pitch: Glamorous Women Behind IPL Teams, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta To Juhi Chawla
camera icon16
title
Annabelle
Meet Annabelle: From Raggedy Doll To Killer Curse - Terrifying Origins, Hollywood Rise, And Truth About Her Whereabouts Today
camera icon8
title
Books
7 Books That Will Understand You Better Than People
camera icon8
title
Indian cricket
From Yograj - Yuvraj To Gavaskars & Pataudis : Fathers and Sons Who Played for India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK