NewsPhotosTop Highly-Rated Zombie-Horror Films On OTT: 7 Best Unforgettable Scary Movies To Keep You Hooked, Booked & Cooked This Weekend!
Top Highly-Rated Zombie-Horror Films On OTT: 7 Best Unforgettable Scary Movies To Keep You Hooked, Booked & Cooked This Weekend!

Updated:Jan 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Best Zombie-Horror Films On OTT: In our weekend watchlist feature today, let's dig out some best Zombie-horror movies of all time which are easily available to view on OTT space. From One Cut of the Dead to Train to Busan - if you are a fan of the genre, do check out this complete list to pack your weekend with err...thrill and chills!

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)

One Cut of the Dead (2017)

One Cut of the Dead (2017)

Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.

 

Starring: Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya

 

Directed By: Shinichiro Ueda

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100 %

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan (2016)

Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.

 

Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik

 

Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Can watch this zombie movie on Plex and Prime Video.

 

Starring: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Keith Wayne

 

Directed By: George A Romero

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Can watch this zombie movie on Netflix and Prime Video.

 

Starring: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Nick Frost

 

Directed By: Edgar Wright

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%

Dawn of the Dead (1978 or 2004)

Dawn of the Dead (1978 or 2004)

Can watch this zombie movie (1978) on JioHotstar, Netflix (region-dependent). The 2004 version is available for streaming on JioCinema/Hotstar and ZEE5.

 

Starring: David Emge, Ken Foree, Gaylen Ross, Scott H. Reiniger

 

Directed By: George A Romero

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%

Blood Quantum (2019)

Blood Quantum (2019)

Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.

 

Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon

 

Directed By: Jeff Barnaby

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 90%

28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later (2002)

Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video. 

 

Starring: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams

 

Directed By: Danny Boyle

 

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%

Zombie Horror Films On OTTtop Zombie-Horror FilmsTrain to BusanEntertainmentbest horror filmsZombie filmsbest Horror Films of all time
