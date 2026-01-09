Top Highly-Rated Zombie-Horror Films On OTT: 7 Best Unforgettable Scary Movies To Keep You Hooked, Booked & Cooked This Weekend!
Best Zombie-Horror Films On OTT
Best Zombie-Horror Films On OTT: In our weekend watchlist feature today, let's dig out some best Zombie-horror movies of all time which are easily available to view on OTT space. From One Cut of the Dead to Train to Busan - if you are a fan of the genre, do check out this complete list to pack your weekend with err...thrill and chills!
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
One Cut of the Dead (2017)
Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.
Starring: Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya
Directed By: Shinichiro Ueda
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100 %
Train to Busan (2016)
Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.
Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik
Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Can watch this zombie movie on Plex and Prime Video.
Starring: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Keith Wayne
Directed By: George A Romero
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Can watch this zombie movie on Netflix and Prime Video.
Starring: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Nick Frost
Directed By: Edgar Wright
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%
Dawn of the Dead (1978 or 2004)
Can watch this zombie movie (1978) on JioHotstar, Netflix (region-dependent). The 2004 version is available for streaming on JioCinema/Hotstar and ZEE5.
Starring: David Emge, Ken Foree, Gaylen Ross, Scott H. Reiniger
Directed By: George A Romero
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%
Blood Quantum (2019)
Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.
Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon
Directed By: Jeff Barnaby
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 90%
28 Days Later (2002)
Can watch this zombie movie on Prime Video.
Starring: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams
Directed By: Danny Boyle
Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
