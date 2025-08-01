Top Indian Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets Yet Some Have Travelled In Economy Class: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan To Allu Arjun, Ram Charan

5 / 13

The Khiladi Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore. Akshay Kumar has travelled in economy class with his son Aarav. The Times of India quoted the actor as saying on one of the reality shows, ""You won't believe it, till today I can afford, my whole family can afford to go on a first class, my son goes in economy. He sits behind. Me and my wife sit ahead." He added his kids need to know that they will not get anything easy in life, just because their father is well off.