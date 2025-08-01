Top Indian Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets Yet Some Have Travelled In Economy Class: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan To Allu Arjun, Ram Charan
Indian Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets Yet Some Have Travelled In Economy Class: Celebrity live a life high on luxury and fame. Stars have different passions and indulgences. While some love to buy swanky cars and houses, others love to invest in properties. Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of who own private jets worth crores but some have even ditched these comfortable flying jets and opted for economy class in flights. Take a look at this compilation:
Rajinikanth
Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel. He recently traveled in economy class on an IndiGo flight. Fellow passengers were surprised as he boarded the flight after a shoot for his upcoming movie, 'Jailer 2'. Netizens went into a frenzy after the video of Rajinikanth flying economy surfaced online.
Shah Rukh Khan
The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI. Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan ditched his private jet and traveled in economy class after a chartered flight he was to board from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was grounded due to technical failure, reportedly. This was during Ra.One inter city tour.
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek god of Hindi cinema is a proud owner of a private jet worth crores which he uses for both personal and work-related travel. Hrithik Roshan travelled in economy class on a flight with his sons after missing a connecting flight in Istanbul. They were initially booked in business class but opted for an earlier flight in economy due to a long layover, according to The Economic Times. It was before Istanbul airport attack in 2016.
Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore. Akshay Kumar has travelled in economy class with his son Aarav. The Times of India quoted the actor as saying on one of the reality shows, ""You won't believe it, till today I can afford, my whole family can afford to go on a first class, my son goes in economy. He sits behind. Me and my wife sit ahead." He added his kids need to know that they will not get anything easy in life, just because their father is well off.
Ram Charan
RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.
Nayanthara
According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.
Mahesh Babu
One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.
Chiranjeevi
The megastar also owns a luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.
Allu Arjun
The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.
Ajay Devgn
One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet for personal travel. His six-seater jet is reportedly worth Rs 84 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary megastar reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, which he uses for personal and work-related travel, according to NDTV. Sr Bachchan’s jet is valued at around $25 million.
Priyanka Chopra
The global icon owns a private jet that she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas.
