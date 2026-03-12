Top Indian celebrities who are parents to twin babies & their unique names: Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber - See pics here!
Indian celebrities who are parents to twin babies: Today, in this feature let's take a look at the famous desi stars who are parents to twin babies. From Karan Johar to Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough - check out the complete list here:
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's children
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011 . The duo adopted a 21-month-old baby girl they named Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra. A year later in March, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008, in a private ceremony at the Taj Exotica in Goa after dating for two-years. The couple is parents to twins, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra, born in 2010. Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt with late wife Richa Sharma.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married on 14 June 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. The power couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in January 2026. The babies are named Shivram and Anveera Devi. They already have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela born in June 2023.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's twins
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 and announced the birth of their children on Instagram. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl named Gia Zinta Goodenough in 2021, via surrogacy.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twins
Top South Indian actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan dated for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2022. The couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, born via surrogacy in October 2022.
Karan Johar's twins babies
Karan Johar is the single parent to twins, Yash and Roohi, born in February 2017 via surrogacy. Named after his parents (Yash Johar and Hiroo), he announced the news in March 2017.
