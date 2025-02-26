Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan's Piguet, Jr NTR's Patek Philippe To Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Serpenti - In Pics
Luxury Watches Worn by Indian Celebrities: Here’s a look at the luxury watches worn by some of Bollywood’s biggest names
Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities
Our desi celebrities are no less than any of their Hollywood contemporaries, especially when it comes to luxury. Flaunting their impeccable style and extravagant taste, some of our A-listers have great choice in luxe watches or statement jewellery. From timeless classics to high-tech masterpieces, today, let's look at the luxury watches worn by some of Pan-India stars:
Shah Rukh Khan
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked: This watch blends innovation with classic craftsmanship, featuring a skeletonized dial that showcases the intricate mechanics inside.
Saif Ali Khan
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Yellow Gold: A watch that exudes prestige, featuring an 18k yellow gold case and an iconic chronograph function, perfectly complementing Saif’s royal persona.
Priyanka Chopra
Bulgari Serpenti Incantati: A symbol of elegance, this watch features a stunning snake-inspired design embodying Priyanka’s bold and glamorous style.
Man of Masses NTR Jr
Patek Philippe Nautilus Flyback Chronograph Travel Time—5990/1A-001: This high-performance timepiece is a perfect mix of sporty and luxurious. It offers dual time zones and a refined stainless steel finish.
Deepika Padukone
The Santos de Cartier Watch: A classic yet contemporary watch, with its sleek square dial and exposed screws, adding a touch of sophistication to Deepika’s style.
Anushka Sharma
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: A timeless piece known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and luxurious appeal, making it a perfect fit for Anushka’s effortless elegance.
Trending Photos