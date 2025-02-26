Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2864122https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/top-luxury-watches-worn-by-indian-celebrities-shah-rukh-khans-piguet-jr-ntrs-patek-philippe-to-priyanka-chopras-bulgari-serpenti-in-pics-2864122
NewsPhotosTop Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan's Piguet, Jr NTR's Patek Philippe To Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Serpenti - In Pics Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan's Piguet, Jr NTR's Patek Philippe To Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Serpenti - In Pics
photoDetails

Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan's Piguet, Jr NTR's Patek Philippe To Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Serpenti - In Pics

Luxury Watches Worn by Indian Celebrities: Here’s a look at the luxury watches worn by some of Bollywood’s biggest names

Updated:Feb 26, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities

1/7
Top Luxury Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities

Our desi celebrities are no less than any of their Hollywood contemporaries, especially when it comes to luxury. Flaunting their impeccable style and extravagant taste, some of our A-listers have great choice in luxe watches or statement jewellery. From timeless classics to high-tech masterpieces, today, let's look at the luxury watches worn by some of Pan-India stars: 

 

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

2/7
Shah Rukh Khan

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked: This watch blends innovation with classic craftsmanship, featuring a skeletonized dial that showcases the intricate mechanics inside.

Follow Us

Saif Ali Khan

3/7
Saif Ali Khan

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Yellow Gold: A watch that exudes prestige, featuring an 18k yellow gold case and an iconic chronograph function, perfectly complementing Saif’s royal persona.

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra

4/7
Priyanka Chopra

Bulgari Serpenti Incantati: A symbol of elegance, this watch features a stunning snake-inspired design embodying Priyanka’s bold and glamorous style.

Follow Us

Man of Masses NTR Jr

5/7
Man of Masses NTR Jr

Patek Philippe Nautilus Flyback Chronograph Travel Time—5990/1A-001: This high-performance timepiece is a perfect mix of sporty and luxurious. It offers dual time zones and a refined stainless steel finish.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone

6/7
Deepika Padukone

The Santos de Cartier Watch: A classic yet contemporary watch, with its sleek square dial and exposed screws, adding a touch of sophistication to Deepika’s style.

Follow Us

Anushka Sharma

7/7
Anushka Sharma

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: A timeless piece known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and luxurious appeal, making it a perfect fit for Anushka’s effortless elegance.

Follow Us
Luxury Watches Worn By Indian CelebritiesShah Rukh KhanPiguetJr NTRPatek PhilippePriyanka ChopraBulgari Serpentiluxury watches worn by celebritiessrk watch priceDeepika Padukone watch priceEntertainmentluxury watches price
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Indian Playing XI
Mohammed Shami OUT, Arshdeep Singh IN: India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs New Zealand
camera icon7
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Scenario: Here's How Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan Can Qualify For Semi-Finals After AUS vs SA Washout
camera icon9
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli To Rachin Ravindra: Players Who Have Hit Centuries In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon7
title
Indian celebrities
7 Indian Celebrities Who Changed Their Real Names
camera icon7
title
Auto news
A Look At Vintage Cars Owned By Former Kings, Princes, And Businessmen
NEWS ON ONE CLICK