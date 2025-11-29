Advertisement
Top OTT Releases In December You Can't Miss: Thamma, Emily in Paris S5 & More
Top OTT Releases In December You Can't Miss: Thamma, Emily in Paris S5 & More

Updated:Nov 29, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Real Kashmir Football Club — Sony LIV

Real Kashmir Football Club — Sony LIV

Release Date: December 9

The series follows the inspiring story behind the rise of Real Kashmir Football Club. Starring Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, the sports drama captures dreams, determination and the spirit of the valley.

F1 — Amazon Prime Video

F1 — Amazon Prime Video

One of 2025’s biggest global hits, F1 is ready for its digital debut after a long theatrical run and joining the Rs 100-crore club in India — a rare feat for a Hollywood film. Brad Pitt leads this high-octane racing drama, set to thrill audiences on streaming as well.

 

Single Papa — Netflix

Single Papa — Netflix

Release Date: December 12

Kunal Kemmu headlines this light-hearted comedy about a man who discovers an abandoned child and unexpectedly becomes a father. Also featuring Manoj Pahwa and Prajakta Koli, Single Papa blends humour with heartfelt moments.

Thamma — Amazon Prime Vide

Thamma — Amazon Prime Vide

Release Date: December 16

The festive hit Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, arrives on OTT this December. The family entertainer returns for those who missed its Diwali theatrical run.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat — Netfli

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat — Netfli

Release Date: December 16

A 2025 blockbuster that continues to run in select theatres, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film’s passionate love story made it one of the year’s surprise hits.

Emily in Paris — Season 5 — Netflix

Emily in Paris — Season 5 — Netflix

Release Date: December 18

Lily Collins returns in the fifth season of the fan-favourite series. This time, Emily’s adventures take her beyond Paris to the beautiful cities of Rome and Venice.

Mrs Deshpande — JioHotstar

Mrs Deshpande — JioHotstar

Release Date: December 19

Rumours swirl that Madhuri Dixit may be playing a serial killer in this suspenseful six-episode series. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show is reportedly inspired by the French thriller La Mante, which follows a former killer aiding her detective son in tracking a copycat murderer.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders — Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders — Netflix

Release Date: December 19

Honey Trehan directs this new instalment, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui returning as Inspector Jatil Yadav. The investigative thriller features a fresh ensemble including Radhika Apte, Ila Arun, Rajat Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Single Salma — Netflix

Single Salma — Netflix

Release Date: December 26

Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade star in this feel-good comedy by Nachiket Samant. Torn between newfound love in London and an arranged marriage back home in Lucknow, Salma must make the biggest decision of her life.

