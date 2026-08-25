/Toxic releases on Aug 28: Meet full cast, estimated salaries of Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and others

Toxic releases on Aug 28: Here's everything to know about the cast, their characters, and what they were reportedly paid.
The countdown to August 28 is on. Yash's gangster drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is finally arriving in theatres, and it's bringing one of the most talked-about ensembles in recent Indian cinema along with it. Helmed by National Award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, the film unfolds against the backdrop of Goa's underworld and stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. But it isn't just the story or star power fueling the hype — reports on the cast's reported paychecks have taken on a life of their own online, with Yash said to be earning several times more than his co-stars. Here's everything to know about the cast, their characters, and what they were reportedly paid.
According to Filmibeat, Yash the main lead of the movie is taking home a whopping Rs 50 crore. The actor studied at the Mahajana Education Society during school years. His father wanted him to be a government officer. However, he moved to Bangalore at 16 and worked as an assistant director. The project was cancelled after only two days of filming, but Yash stayed in Bangalore. He went on to join a theatre group, the Benaka drama troupe, which was formed by dramatist BV Karanth. He worked as a backstage worker and was paid Rs 50 per day, reportedly.
Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Toxic, and her first character poster was unveiled some time back. According to a Koimoi report, the actress has a staggering fee of Rs 15 crore. She apparently has got a hike of 114% hike in her remuneration as for Ram-Charan-starrer Game Changer, she allegedly got around 5-7 crore.
A prominent face, she has charged Rs 1 crore for her role, as per Filmibeat. She completed her schooling at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thathamangalam and graduated a bachelor's in economics.
The lady superstar of South cinema plays Ganga in Toxic. According to a TOI report, Nayanthara was paid Rs 12 crore.
Huma Qureshi is playing Elizabeth in Toxic, and as per media reports doing the rounds online, she has been paid around Rs 2 crore for her role.
Tara Sutaria, who is set to play the character Rebecca, has received between Rs 2 and 3 crore, reportedly.
The actor has allegedly received Rs 40 lakh for his part.
Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa in Toxic and was reportedly paid Rs 3 crore.
Daali Dhananjaya has reportedly got Rs 35 lakh for Toxic.