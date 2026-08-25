/Toxic releases on Aug 28: Meet full cast, estimated salaries of Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and others

Toxic releases: Meet full cast & their estimated salaries

The countdown to August 28 is on. Yash's gangster drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is finally arriving in theatres, and it's bringing one of the most talked-about ensembles in recent Indian cinema along with it. Helmed by National Award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, the film unfolds against the backdrop of Goa's underworld and stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. But it isn't just the story or star power fueling the hype — reports on the cast's reported paychecks have taken on a life of their own online, with Yash said to be earning several times more than his co-stars. Here's everything to know about the cast, their characters, and what they were reportedly paid.