Taylor Swift is officially engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce after two years of dating. The romantic proposal, set against a dreamy floral backdrop in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, looked straight out of a fairytale.

In an interview with ABC News 5 Cleveland, Kelce's father, Ed, revealed that the proposal happened less than two weeks ago. Sharing details, 'He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine'... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.'

He added that the couple immediately FaceTimed them to share the happy news. 'To see them together is great.' Ed concluded.