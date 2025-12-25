Advertisement
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Cast Fees Revealed: Kartik Aaryan Vs Ananya Panday - Who Took Home Bigger Paycheque?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released today on Christmas, bringing festive cheer to cinemas as audiences finally witness this much-awaited romantic drama on the big screen.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Big-Budget Dharma Rom-Com

Big-Budget Dharma Rom-Com

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, as reported by Filmibeat, making it one of the most ambitious romantic comedies in recent years.

Karan Johar–Kartik Aaryan Reunion

Karan Johar–Kartik Aaryan Reunion

The film marks Karan Johar’s first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after the Dostana 2 controversy, drawing significant attention even before release.

Kartik Aaryan Bags the Highest Salary

Kartik Aaryan Bags the Highest Salary

As per a Times Now report, Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 50 crore for his role, making him the highest-paid actor associated with the film by a wide margin.

Ananya Panday Fees

Ananya Panday Fees

According to Filmibeat, Ananya Panday has reportedly earned around Rs 5 crore for playing Rumi, reuniting with Kartik after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Supporting Cast Remuneration

Supporting Cast Remuneration

Jackie Shroff, who essays Rumi’s father, is said to be paid around Rs 1.7 crore, while veteran actress Neena Gupta has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for her role, as per the same report.

Advance Booking Collection

Advance Booking Collection

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 3.06 crore, indicating a decent start in advance booking and initial collections.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Storyline

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Storyline

The film follows Ray (Kartik) and Rumi (Ananya) from awkward first meetings to a complex relationship set in Europe. The trailer’s closing moments hint at emotional turmoil, with Kartik’s character breaking down over failed love and commitment issues.

