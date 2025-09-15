Advertisement
NewsPhotosTwo Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show
photoDetails

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle recently dropped its highly anticipated trailer, and fans are already hooked by the promise of unfiltered, laugh-out-loud, and heartfelt conversations with Bollywood’s most beloved stars.
Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Expected Guest List

1/11
Expected Guest List

The trailer teases a dazzling lineup of A-list guests, each bringing their unique flavour to the couch. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stars we’ll can expect to see spilling secrets and sharing stories on the show:

 

Janhvi Kapoor

2/11
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor joins the hosts with her signature mix of honesty and Gen Z energy. 

 

Salman Khan

3/11
Salman Khan

Salman Khan brings his unmistakable charm and larger-than-life persona.

 

Chunky Pandey

4/11
Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey, the king of quirky humour, lights up the screen and his signature comic timing.

 

Aamir Khan

5/11
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan appears in his most relaxed avatar yet, engaging in thoughtful, introspective chat laced with humour.

 

Karan Johar

6/11
Karan Johar

Karan Johar, brings his usual flair for drama, gossip, and unapologetic realness. He’s can also be seen trading sass with Janhvi.

 

Kriti Sanon

7/11
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon can also be seen in the trailer making an elegant appearance.

 

Alia Bhatt

8/11
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, always a fan favourite, brings her trademark candour and warmth. Seen entering with Varun Dhawan, the duo’s arrival is a treat for fans of their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship.

 

Govinda

9/11
Govinda

Govinda, the ultimate entertainer, returns to the spotlight with his infectious energy and legendary comic timing.

 

Varun Dhawan

10/11
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan reunites with Alia for what seems like a nostalgia-filled ride down memory lane. Their appearance together sparked fan excitement, revisiting their journey from fresh-faced newcomers to Bollywood stars.

 

Vicky Kaushal

11/11
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, also seen in the trailer as one of the expected guests, brings a refreshing dose of honesty and effortless charm to the couch.

 

(All Images: Instagram Still)

