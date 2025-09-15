Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show
Expected Guest List
The trailer teases a dazzling lineup of A-list guests, each bringing their unique flavour to the couch. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stars we’ll can expect to see spilling secrets and sharing stories on the show:
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor joins the hosts with her signature mix of honesty and Gen Z energy.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan brings his unmistakable charm and larger-than-life persona.
Chunky Pandey
Chunky Pandey, the king of quirky humour, lights up the screen and his signature comic timing.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan appears in his most relaxed avatar yet, engaging in thoughtful, introspective chat laced with humour.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar, brings his usual flair for drama, gossip, and unapologetic realness. He’s can also be seen trading sass with Janhvi.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon can also be seen in the trailer making an elegant appearance.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, always a fan favourite, brings her trademark candour and warmth. Seen entering with Varun Dhawan, the duo’s arrival is a treat for fans of their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship.
Govinda
Govinda, the ultimate entertainer, returns to the spotlight with his infectious energy and legendary comic timing.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan reunites with Alia for what seems like a nostalgia-filled ride down memory lane. Their appearance together sparked fan excitement, revisiting their journey from fresh-faced newcomers to Bollywood stars.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal, also seen in the trailer as one of the expected guests, brings a refreshing dose of honesty and effortless charm to the couch.
