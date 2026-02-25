Advertisement
NewsPhotosUpcoming BIG movie releases in March 2026: Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic clash, Subedaar & Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' power-packed line-up!
Upcoming BIG movie releases in March 2026: Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic clash, Subedaar & Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' power-packed line-up!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Toxic - check out the complete power-packed line-up.
Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Upcoming BIG movie releases in March 2026

Upcoming BIG movie releases in March 2026

Upcoming BIG movie releases in March 2026: Just as February is running fast in this last week, we have go our hopes high from March. With a major clash of titans set to happen at the Indian Box Office with Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic - we also have got some delightful releases packed up from Hollywood and on the OTT space like Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary' and Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar'. Check out this feature and book your calendar!

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Subedaar

Subedaar

Subedaar 

Subedaar is an upcoming action drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The film stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

Release date: March 5

Streaming on Prime Video

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

Toxic is an upcoming Indian period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. 

Release date: March 19

Releasing in cinemas

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an upcoming spy action thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie is a direct sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and serves as the second and final instalment of a duology. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles. 

Release date: March 19

Releasing in cinemas

Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary 

Project Hail Mary is an upcoming science fiction adventure film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It is written by Drew Goddard, based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. It stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Release date: March 20

Releasing in cinemas

Hoppers

Hoppers

Hoppers 

Hoppers is an animated science fiction adventure comedy film directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews. The film features an ensemble voice cast led by Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

Release date: March 6

Releasing in cinemas

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

According to several reports, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is scheduled for release in theaters. The much-delayed horror-thriller, starring Palak Tiwari and Mallika Sherawat, is based on true events regarding a missing employee in Gurugram.

Release date: March 26

Releasing in cinemas

