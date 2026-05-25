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NewsPhotosUpcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5 and mor
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Upcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5 and mor

June 2026 is packed with exciting OTT releases across genres, from family dramas and thrillers to fantasy epics and rom-coms. Streaming platforms are gearing up with highly anticipated Indian and international titles featuring stars like Madhuri Dixit, Mammootty, Jennifer Lopez and Colin Farrell.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
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Maa Behen — June 4

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Maa Behen — June 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Madhuri Dixit headlines this dark comedy alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa. The story revolves around a struggling mother and her two daughters whose lives spiral into chaos after they are forced to hide a dead body inside their home.

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Cape Fear — June 5

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Cape Fear — June 5

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1991 psychological thriller, Cape Fear follows a dangerous ex-convict seeking revenge against the lawyer he blames for his imprisonment. The series stars Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

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Gullak Season 5 — June 5

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Gullak Season 5 — June 5

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The beloved Mishra family returns with more middle-class chaos and heartfelt moments. The new season sees Aman returning from college, while Santosh Mishra upgrades their home with fresh paint and WiFi. Meanwhile, Annu struggles to navigate new responsibilities and career challenges.

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Patriot — June 5

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Patriot — June 5

Where to watch: ZEE5

This spy thriller reunites Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban. The story follows a scientist who exposes a dangerous government surveillance system.

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Office Romance — June 5

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Office Romance — June 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez returns to the romantic comedy genre in this corporate rom-com directed by Ol Parker. Two ambitious executives competing for the same promotion slowly fall for each other during a company retreat, risking both their careers and personal lives.

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Every Year After — June 10

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Every Year After — June 10

Where to watch: Prime Video

Adapted from Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, the series explores the emotional friends-to-lovers journey of Percy and Sam, who reconnect years after a painful separation.

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I Will Find You — June 18

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I Will Find You — June 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Sam Worthington stars as a father imprisoned for his son’s murder. His world changes when he discovers his son may still be alive, pushing him into a desperate search for the truth.

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Sugar Season 2 — June 19

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Sugar Season 2 — June 19

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Colin Farrell returns as detective John Sugar in the second season of the neo-noir mystery drama. Alongside investigating another missing persons case, Sugar continues searching for his missing sister.

 

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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 — June 19

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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 — June 19

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The hit romantic drama returns with a fresh chapter in the complicated relationship between Shanvika and Kuldeep. This time, both former lovers hold positions of power, setting the stage for an emotional and intense clash.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 — June 22

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House of the Dragon Season 3 — June 22

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Game of Thrones spin-off returns with another brutal season of Targaryen warfare. One of the most-awaited moments from George R.R. Martin’s universe — the Battle of the Gullet — will finally be adapted for the screen.

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Avatar: Fire and Ash — June 24

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Avatar: Fire and Ash — June 24

Where to watch: JioHotstar

James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise continues with Jake Sully and his family facing a powerful new Na’vi clan on Pandora. The film features returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet.

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The Bear Season 5 — June 25

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The Bear Season 5 — June 25

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Emmy-winning series starring Jeremy Allen White returns for its final season. Carmy, Richie and Sydney face difficult decisions about their future and the restaurant they built together.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 — June 25

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 — June 25

Where to watch: Netflix

The live-action adaptation moves deeper into the Earth Kingdom as Aang continues his journey and learns earthbending from Toph. The upcoming season promises bigger battles and rising tensions with the Fire Nation.

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Little Brother — June 26

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Little Brother — June 26

Where to watch: Netflix

John Cena leads this comedy about a man whose life is turned upside down after reconnecting with his eccentric younger “brother,” played by Eric André.

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House of the Dragon Season 3June releases
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