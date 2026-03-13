US-Israel vs Iran war: Meet 7 well-known Bollywood stars who are from Iran: One is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, another was in 'Traitors' - Photos inside

2 / 8

Mumtaz

A legendary 70s actress was born to Abdol Salim Askari and Shadi Habib Agha who hailed from Mashhad, Iran. Her father hailed from a family of imams. However, her parents got divorced just one year after she was born. Mumtaz's elder sister, actress Mallika was married to wrestler and Indian actor Randhawa – younger brother of wrestler and actor Dara Singh.

Mumtaz appeared as a child actress in Sone Ki Chidiya (1958), Vallah Kya Baat Hai, Stree and Sehra. Her first movie as an adult was O. P. Ralhan's Gehra Daag.

Called the stunt-film heroine, Mumtaz got the role of the main lead heroine in 16 action films. Her major breakthroughs were Ram Aur Shyam (1967) Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Do Raaste, Bandhan, Khilona, Mela, Apradh and Nagin among many others.

Some of her hit on-screen pairings were with Jitendra, Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.