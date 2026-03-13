US-Israel vs Iran war: Meet 7 well-known Bollywood stars who are from Iran: One is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, another was in 'Traitors' - Photos inside
Bollywood stars who are from Iran
US-ISRAEL VS IRAN WAR, Bollywood stars who are from Iran: The ongoing widespread across West Asia, started on February 28 when Israel and the United States launched airstrikes on multiple sites and cities across Iran, killing Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials. In counter attack, Iran launched hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at targets in Israel and at US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Oman. The ongoing war has resulted in civilian casualties and disruption of global oil and gas shipments. Khamenei's second son, Mojtaba, has been designated as Iran's new supreme leader.
In this feature, let's take a look at actors and actresses in Bollywood who are from Iran or have Iranian roots.
A legendary 70s actress was born to Abdol Salim Askari and Shadi Habib Agha who hailed from Mashhad, Iran. Her father hailed from a family of imams. However, her parents got divorced just one year after she was born. Mumtaz's elder sister, actress Mallika was married to wrestler and Indian actor Randhawa – younger brother of wrestler and actor Dara Singh.
Mumtaz appeared as a child actress in Sone Ki Chidiya (1958), Vallah Kya Baat Hai, Stree and Sehra. Her first movie as an adult was O. P. Ralhan's Gehra Daag.
Called the stunt-film heroine, Mumtaz got the role of the main lead heroine in 16 action films. Her major breakthroughs were Ram Aur Shyam (1967) Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Do Raaste, Bandhan, Khilona, Mela, Apradh and Nagin among many others.
Some of her hit on-screen pairings were with Jitendra, Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.
A veteran Indian comedian Aghajan Baig's father was originally from Iran and had settled in Pune. His first film was Kanwal Movietone's Stree Dharma, also called Painted Sin (1935), His other movies include Karwan-e-Husn (1935), Rangila Mazdoor (1938), Anuradha (1940), Circus Ki Sundari (1941), Muqabala (1942), Laheri Cameraman (1944) and Taxi Driver (1944), Kala Pani (1958), Navrang (1959), Padosan (1968), Ishwar (1989) among many others.
Elnaaz Norouzi was born in Tehran, Iran. Later, her family moved to Hanover, Germany. She started working as early 14 as a model. Made her acting debut in a Pakistani film Maan Jao Na and later was seen in Netflix web series Sacred Games.
She was a popular contestant in celeb reality show - The Traitors season 1 in 2025.
Mandana Karimi is an Iranian model and actress who has been very vocal about the crisis in Iran on social media lately. Born in Tehran, Iran, her father has Iranian and Indian ancestry and her mother is a Persian. She came to Mumbai for modelling assignments in 2010. Later, she moved to the city for work in 2013 and was seen in movies like Roy, Main Aur Charles and Bhaag Johnny for the first time in 2015.
She was seen in Bigg Boss 9 and was in the top 3 finalists.
Famous Bollywood actor John Abraham started off as a top model. His father is a Malayali Syrian Christian from Kerala and his mother is an Irani Zoroastrian. His Zoroastrian name is Farhan, but he was baptised with the name John.
He made his acting debut with the erotic thriller film Jism (2003) followed by hits including Saaya, Paap, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, and Dostana (2008). He was also seen in critically acclaimed ventured like Water (2005), Kabul Express (2006) and New York (2009).
His other major hits include Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Housefull 2, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, Force 1 and 2, Batla House, and Pathaan.
Boman Irani was born in Mumbai to an Irani Zoroastrian family. He mentored by actor and theatre exponent Alyque Padamsee. Boman acted in several commercials before getting into full-time on-screen acting.
His breakthrough in acting came with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.. in 2003. He went on to star in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Main Hoon Na, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don – The Chase Begins Again and Jolly LLB among many others.
Sajjad Delafrooz is of Iranian descent and was brought up in the UAE. He made his debut in Akshay Kumar's Baby in 2015 but it was Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and got widespread appreciation for playing the villain brilliantly.
He was also seen in movies including Freddy, Heropanti 2, Hukus Bukus among others. Meanwhile, he also appeared in popular web-series like Special OPS and Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond to name a few.
