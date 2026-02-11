Valentine’s Day 2026 celeb inspired outfits: Tamannaah Bhatia's flowy red gown to Triptii Dimri's glamourous latex bodycon, 7 actresses wearing 'the colour of LOVE' - In Pics
Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: Here, take a look at top Bollywood actresses including Triptii Dimri, Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia in bold red dresses.
Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits
Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: It is that time of the year when all you can see around is the colour RED - loud and clear. Whether you are in love, looking for one or just not interested, this colour dominates your world ( at least in February). So, we are upbeat about the entire Valentine calendar (Feb 7-Feb 14) with some fun wardrobe ideas. Today, we are sharing with you 7 gorgeous Bollywood actresses who wore red outfits with elan on different occasions. You can recreate the look and get some celeb style-inspo to amp up your Valentine's Day party or date night.
Triptii Dimri in red hot avatar
Triptii Dimri looks hot in a glamourous red latex dress with deep sleeve cuts. Her photoshoot is looking fab as the stunner flaunts her curves. She will next be seen in O'Romeo with Shahid Kapoor and Maa Behn alongside Madhuri Dixit and Dharna.
Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous pics
Tamannaah Bhatia turns up the heat in a breezy floral red gown with a knotted backless detail and a sensual fit. The actress accessorised her look with contemporary golden jewellery and styled her hair in loose waves.
Shraddha Kapoor's red hot avatar
Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in whatever she wears - western or traditional. Her ribbed red midi dress with a modest thigh slit and a buttoned detail around the neckline makes her look tall and leaner. You can surely try to work around this celeb-style wardrobe this Valentine's.
Pooja Hegde goes glam
Pooja Hegde looks sensational in red hot mini dress with a string neckline and full sleeves with a dramatic pleat around the shoulders.
Medha Shankr in a strappy bodycon
Medha Shankr, who has impressed fans with her acting chops looks fab in this strappy bodycon. This Valentine, girls you can surely recreate this look and get rave reviews for your styling. Do not forget to try the messy bun and nude make-up.
Kriti Sanon's power dressing in red
Kriti Sanon wore a crisp full-length skirt dress featuring dramatic wraps and structures across her coat. Take cue from this power dressing this Valentine and impress your beau, making a loud style statement.
Alaya F's power dress
Alaya's deep red, maroonish full-length outfit with solid wraps around her waist, a modest V-neckline and shoulder-length gloves make for a crisp evening wear. This can also be recreated for a V-Day bash.
