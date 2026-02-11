Valentine’s Day 2026 celeb inspired outfits: Tamannaah Bhatia's flowy red gown to Triptii Dimri's glamourous latex bodycon, 7 actresses wearing 'the colour of LOVE' - In Pics

1 / 8

Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: It is that time of the year when all you can see around is the colour RED - loud and clear. Whether you are in love, looking for one or just not interested, this colour dominates your world ( at least in February). So, we are upbeat about the entire Valentine calendar (Feb 7-Feb 14) with some fun wardrobe ideas. Today, we are sharing with you 7 gorgeous Bollywood actresses who wore red outfits with elan on different occasions. You can recreate the look and get some celeb style-inspo to amp up your Valentine's Day party or date night.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)