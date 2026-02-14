Valentine’s Day 2026 Love Tarot Card Reading Horoscope: What February 14 reveals about your love life — Check your zodiac sign

2 / 13

Aries loves like a spark that turns into fire. There is immediacy in your emotions—you feel first, think later, and commit with your whole heart. The red rose mirrors your fearless passion, desire, and courage in love. You crave excitement, honesty, and intensity. In relationships, you show love through action, protection, and presence. Red symbolizes your raw emotional energy and your belief that love should be powerful, alive, and undeniable.