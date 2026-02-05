Advertisement
NewsPhotosValentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia in a red hot glam avatar - In pics
photoDetails

Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia in a red hot glam avatar - In pics

Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: Here, take a look at top Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Ishita Raj to Kriti Sanon in ravishing reds.

 

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits

1/7
Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits

Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: The Valentine week is about to begin from February 7 to February 14 - keeping the entire Valentine calendar upbeat with some crazy fun ideas. Bollywood’s leading ladies have often been seen wearing sculpted silhouettes to fluid drapes in red hot glam avatar. Here, take a look at top Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Ishita Raj to Kriti Sanon in ravishing reds.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

2/7
Tamannaah Bhatia

Pan-India actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in her high glam red look. Isn't she looking wow?

Kriti Sanon

3/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turns up the heat in a bold red ensemble. She can be seen in a structured jacket, dramatic wide lapels and sculptural sleeves.

Janhvi Kapoor

4/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Gen Z actress looks fab in whatever she picks. This little red floral dress is a must in your Valentine's Day wardrobe, giving perfect girly vibe.

Ishita Raj

5/7
Ishita Raj

Ishita Raj dons a dramatic sultry, body-hugging red gown that looks sensational and is perfect party outfit.

Disha Patani

6/7
Disha Patani

Expect Disha Patani to never fail you when it comes to dressing in a hot avatar. This satin red gown is a perfect Valentine's Day dinner.

Alia Bhatt

7/7
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks fun in a flowing wrap-style dress with a oversized black polka dots. The deep V-neckline and cinched waist lend subtle structure, while the billowy sleeves add movement and ease.

