Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia in a red hot glam avatar - In pics

1 / 7

Valentine's Day 2026 celeb-style outfits: The Valentine week is about to begin from February 7 to February 14 - keeping the entire Valentine calendar upbeat with some crazy fun ideas. Bollywood’s leading ladies have often been seen wearing sculpted silhouettes to fluid drapes in red hot glam avatar. Here, take a look at top Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Ishita Raj to Kriti Sanon in ravishing reds.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)